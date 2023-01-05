Logan Cooley is the forgotten star of World Juniors

Steven Ellis/The hockey news

HALIFAX – Any other year, Logan Cooley would be the main attraction of this tournament.

After all, this is the third overall choice we’re talking about. He is one of the top players outside of the NHL regardless of his age. He’s an unstoppable freshman racking up monster numbers for one of the best programs in college hockey, and has now spent the 2023 World Juniors guiding his country to a legitimate gold medal shot.

This may be the first you hear of this.

Cooley’s name has been largely absent from the headlines during the preliminary round of the tournament – and frankly, it’s hard to understand why. Generational talent has a habit of dominating the public consciousness, and Connor Bedard has done just that this past week with a record performance that has made him one of the best players in tournament history.

Not even Cooley’s coach can argue with the genius of Canada’s young sniper.

“Connor Bedard, I mean, it’s pretty amazing what he’s done,” U.S. bank boss Rand Pecknold told reporters Tuesday night.

“So I don’t know if I even agree (Cooley is overshadowed). But Logan has been excellent to us.”

That excellence also deserves its day in the sun. And with the US and Canada meeting Wednesday for a semi-final grudge match to determine who goes through for a shot at gold, there’s no better time than the present.

“He’s probably one of the smartest players I’ve ever played with,” US defenseman Lane Hutson said of his high-scoring teammate.

“You can see the way he skates, the way he moves. He’s super skilled and super shifty… He always puts himself in the right spot, plus he just has great speed. You can put him anywhere. in the lineup, and he’s going to make everyone around him better.”

It’s safe to say that Team USA is comfortable putting Cooley at the top of their lineup.

The 18-year-old is currently second only to Bedard in tournament scoring, with a whopping five goals and six assists for 11 points in five tournament appearances.

That eye-watering tally also happens to include Cooley’s four-point effort in the quarterfinals on Monday, in which the Coyotes’ draft pick pumped a hat-trick past an outscored German squad while adding an assist for good measure, sealing the US’s ticket to the semifinals. . .

Every year, the teams that go far at the World Junior Championships have their own hero. Until now, Cooley has been that guy. And his teammates know that all too well.

“The things he pulls off I wouldn’t even think about in a game,” laughed defenseman Jack Peart, a second-round pick for the Wild in 2021.

“It’s just really cool to play with him and see some of the moves he makes.”

When the topic of Bedard stealing Cooley’s thunder came up, Peart took a moment to think before answering. As biased as he may be, given that they’re currently sharing a dressing room, Peart isn’t convinced that Cooley has been completely overshadowed by Bedard so far. At least, not to the extent that some might think.

“I mean, they’re both great players in their own aspect, and they can both do great things,” Peart continued.

“He’s going to deserve all the recognition he’s going to get, and the same goes for Bedard.”

If you ask Pecknold, Cooley’s offensive “wow factor” hasn’t even been his most impressive feature at this year’s tournament. The details caught the coach’s attention – the lesser-known details that go unnoticed by casual observers and yet will ultimately be responsible for bringing Cooley closer to the NHL with every passing game.

“I’m very happy with his 200-foot game,” Pecknold explains of his young star.

“I’m really happy with his decisions about his squad management. He’s done a lot of little things that have impressed me, which he needs to do as he moves on to pro hockey.”

Cooley’s biggest test is, of course, yet to come. A strong performance in Wednesday’s semifinal against the USA’s fiercest international rival will do wonders to cement Cooley’s name in the annals of juniors’ history. But appreciating greatness as it comes is also important. And as anyone who’s watched him over the past five games can attest, Cooley has been really great.

Now he’s finally starting to get praised.