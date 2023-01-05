Sports
Bedard, Canada passes the USA in the semifinals of the World Junior Championships
Bedard, a 17-year-old forward who is the expected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads the tournament with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in six games.
Canada, who scored six in a row after trailing 2-0, is 31-3-3-9 with three ties in the last 49 games against the United States. The USA had won five of the past six WJC games against Canada.
“The US is our big rival,” said Canadian forward Joshua Roy (Montreal Canadiens), who had two goals and two assists. “Everyone in the room was ready for that game. We didn’t have the start we wanted, but we got back into the game.”
Adam Fantilli (2023 draft eligible), Brandt Clarke (Los Angeles Kings) and Logan Stankoven (Dallas Stars) each had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Milic (2023 draft eligible) made 43 saves for Canada, which is 4- 1-0-1 against the United States in the semi-finals of the World Junior and lost 5-1 at the 2013 tournament.
“You have to give them credit, they played great,” said US coach Rand Pecknold of the defending champion. “Their goalkeeper was the best player on the ice. He was excellent and that’s part of hockey.”
Milic made 15 saves in the second period, including one against Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues) from the lock at 6:44. He made 12 saves in the third period, including a sliding block against Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers) on a puck that bounced into the slot off the endboards at 3:51.
Canada is aiming for a second straight championship and its 20th overall when it takes on the Czech Republic in the gold medal game here Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN). The Czech Republic defeated Sweden 2-1 in extra time in the first semi-final on Wednesday.
“Obviously it’s great,” Bedard said. “Especially to play against the Czechs again. It is clear that the team that beat us (5-2 in the preliminary round on December 26) … it is exciting. That said, we did not come here to win the final we came here to win the gold.”
Canada can become the first team to win back-to-back championships since winning the last of five consecutive championships in 2009.
“That was an incredible moment, last year, to win it,” said Roy. “I want to do it again this year: win the gold medal. It’s just incredible. We’re going to do everything we can.”
Trey Augustine (eligible for the 2023 draft) made 31 saves for the United States, who will play Sweden for the bronze medal here Thursday (2:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN).
“I mean, we just didn’t stick any sticks, and they got some good chances and they buried them,” said New Jersey Devils captain Luke Hughes.
Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes) gave the US a 1-0 lead from the close at 1:19 of the first period. Kenny Connors (Los Angeles Kings) made it 2-0 on a rebound at the left post at 10:30.
Bedard started the comeback on a detour on the right post to draw Canada within 2–1 at 11:49.
“It was a nice goal at the right time,” said Canadian coach Dennis Williams. “We needed that to get us back on our feet. I think momentum shifts are big for us. You try to build on shifts, and when he scored that, it definitely gave us a boost and the fans were excited. The energy in the arena just got us through that.”
Clarke said: “It was a great play from Ethan Del Mastro (Chicago Blackhawks) on the wall, and Connor got loose in the good ice, and that was definitely the boost we needed. From then on, even though we did didn’t score another in the first, we still had that momentum going into the break and then came out with a hot start in the second.”
Stankoven made it 2-2 in 47 seconds of the second period and scored from the end on a pass from Roy.
Adam Fantilli (2023 eligible draft) gave Canada a 3–2 lead at 5:46 of the second after a lock bypass.
Jackson Blake (Carolina Hurricanes) thought he had tied the game for the United States at 7:22 of the second, but Canada challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was reversed after review.
Roy made it 4-2 on a backhand into the right post from a US turnover at 12:20.
The United States had a second goal that was reversed 38 seconds into the third period when Rutger McGroarty was called up for goaltender interference.
Clarke scored on a rebound from the high slot for a 5–2 lead at 9:45, and Roy scored into an empty net at 4:45 for the 6–2 final.
“There’s a medal at stake [Thursday]Pecknold said. “No matter how bad they feel, no matter how bad the coaches feel, we need to reload. Sweden is a very good team, and [we] gotta find a way to reset.”
Czech Republic 2, Sweden 1 (OT) — Jiri Kulich (Buffalo Sabers) scored with 50 seconds left in extra time and the Czech Republic advanced to the gold medal game at Scotiabank Centre.
Kulich skated the puck down the right side, drove around Swedish forward Fabian Wagner (Winnipeg Jets) and scored over Carl Lindbom’s (Vegas Golden Knights) blocker.
“I don’t remember how I scored,” said Kulich. “… It was like a dream.”
David Jiricek (Columbus Blue Jackets) scored for the Czech Republic with 39 seconds remaining to force overtime. Tomas Suchanek (2023 Draft Eligible) made 21 saves.
The Czech Republic advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2001. It plays against Canada, which defeated the United States 6-2 in the other semi-final.
“For me, this tournament is absolutely everything,” said Suchanek. “I dreamed of this as a kid to be here and go to the gold medal game after 22 years, in our country it’s an incredible thing. It’s just amazing.”
Ludvig Jansson (Florida Panthers) scored for Sweden. Lindbom made 29 saves.
Sweden will play the United States for bronze on Thursday.
“I want to have a bronze medal instead of being number 4,” said Swedish coach Magnus Havelid. “So we’re going to have a team meeting tonight during this next game. Try to focus on that game again, that’s for sure.”
On how to refocus his players, Havelid said: “It’s two teams in the same position. I think [it’s] pretty much the mental part of it right now. So we have to help each other, the coaching staff and also the players.”
On Jiricek’s goal, the Czech Republic won a puck fight down the wall on the left side of the Swedish zone. Jiricek passed to defense partner David Spacek (Minnesota Wild), who returned it to Jiricek, and his shot from the left face-off circle went past Lindbom.
Jansson scored at 1:39 of the second period. Noah Ostlund (Buffalo Sabers) passed back to Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks) at the right time. He crossed to Jansson and his one-timer passed Suchanek.
It was Jansson’s fourth goal of the tournament, the most among defenders.
Degradation series
Latvia 4, Austria 2 — Dans Locmelis (Boston Bruins) and Sandis Vilmanis (Florida Panthers) scored, and Latvia won the best-of-3 relegation series, which will see them return for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.
The loss means that Austria will play in the 2024 WJC Division I Group A tournament. It will be replaced in the 2024 WJC by Norway, who won the Division I Group A tournament on December 17.
NHL.com Deputy Editor-in-Chief Adam Kimelman contributed to this report
