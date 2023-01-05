India, Pakistan in same group for Asia Cup 2023 as Asian Cricket Council calendar announced





New Delhi:India and Pakistan are in the same group for the 2023 Asia Cup to be held in September, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah confirmed on the release of the 2023/24 cricket calendar. India and Pakistan also join the tournament through Bangladesh, defending champion Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and a team from the qualifiers. But the calendar does not mention the host venue for the 2023 Asia Cup. Shah, who is also the honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), posted the “route structure and cricket calendars” for cricket in Asia through his social media accounts. According to the calendar, ACC will host 145 matches in both ODIs and T20Is during its two-year cycle. According to the further breakdown of the cycle, 75 matches will be played in 2023, while 70 matches will take place in 2024. The Asian Cup for Men (U23) is also back. The Women’s Asia Cup will be held in September 2024, placing India and Pakistan in the same group alongside a qualifier. Sri Lanka will be joined by Bangladesh and another qualifier in the other group. According to the new calendar, 2023 will begin with the Men’s Challengers Cup, a ten-team tournament of 50 players, featuring Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Maldives, Thailand, Iran and two teams yet to be named. The teams are divided into two groups of five teams each. A regional men’s under-16 tournament is held in March, each with 35 overs. The tournament will feature eight teams, regionally speaking. The winners and runners-up of the aforementioned Men’s Challengers Cup qualify for the Men’s Premier Cup, a 50-over tournament. The tournament is played in April and consists of ten teams divided into two groups of five each. The teams include the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, in addition to Men’s Challengers Cup qualifiers. In June and July, the Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup and Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup take place in a 50-over format. After the Men’s ODI Asia Cup in September, there will be the Men’s U19 Challenger Cup, Men’s U19 Premier Cup and Men’s U19 Asia Cup in October, November and December. 2024 kicks off with the Men’s and Women’s T20 Challenger Cup in February and March respectively. It is followed by the Men’s and Women’s T20 Premier Cup in April and May respectively. The Women’s T20 Asia Cup is held in September and is followed by the Men’s U19 Asia Cup and Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in October and December respectively.

