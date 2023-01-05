Is there a Thursday Night Football game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for week 18





The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close and as the calendar moves to 2023, football fans will need to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from 16 matchups a week to a maximum of six. Those games will be spread over a few days, but it still won’t be anything like the marathon that is the regular season. And with college football bowl games coming to an end, that means football fans can no longer attend a game every day of the week. For the first time since the summer, they can’t even watch a game on Thursday. Yes, “Thursday Night Football” is over for the 2022 NFL season. NFL fans will have to wait for Saturday’s Chiefs-Raiders game at 4:30 p.m. ET to get their fix, while those who love any type of football game want to enjoy, will be very disappointed. Here’s everything you need to know about “TNF” in Week 18 and what to watch as the pre-season schedule wraps up. LAKE:Watch week 18 NFL games live with fuboTV (free trial) Is there a Thursday Night Football game tonight? There is NO “Thursday Night Football” game on Thursday, January 5. The final Thursday night game of the year was played in Week 17 on December 29, with the Cowboys beating the Titans 27-13. Tennessee rested many of its key players in it, including Derrick Henry, to prepare for a pivotal Week 18 game with the Jaguars. The NFL never hosts a “Thursday Night Football” in the final week of the season. Why? Because it doesn’t want to force teams competing for position in the playoffs to play an abbreviated week. In addition, teams that have nothing to play for would have an extra incentive to rest starters, which would produce a substandard product. That said, the NFL will host some games on Saturday in Week 18. That will help make up for the lack of stand-alone Thursday and Monday games in the league. It will also prevent the playoff teams coming into action on Saturday from gaining too great a halftime advantage over their potential opponents. The NFL broadcast Thursday night games from Weeks 1 through 17 in 2022, after doing so from Weeks 1 through 16 in the previous season. It remains to be seen if the 17 Thursday night games will remain for the 2023 season or if the league’s number of “TNF” games will depend on the league’s holiday calendar for Christmas and New Year. MORE: Each team’s best, worst possible playoff matchup from Week 18 NFL Schedule Week 18 Below is a look at the NFL’s Week 18 schedule, with two games on Saturday and 14 on Sunday. Saturday January 7 Game Time (ET) TV Chiefs vs Raiders 4:30 in the afternoon ESPN/ABC Titans vs Jaguars 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC Sunday January 8 Game Time (ET) TV Buccaneers vs. falcons 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox Texans vs. Colts 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS Patriots vs Bills 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS Jets vs Dolphins 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox Vikings vs Bears 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox Panthers vs Saints 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox Browns vs Steelers 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS Raven vs Bengal 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS Giants vs eagles 4:25 pm CBS Chargers vs. Broncos 4:25 pm CBS Cowboys vs Commanders 4:25 pm Fox Rams vs Seahawks 4:25 pm Fox Cardinals vs 49ers 4:25 pm Fox Lions vs packers 8:20 pm NBC WEEK 18 PICKS:Across the spread|Straight up Sports on TV today January 5 marks the first Sunday without any kind of competitive football since July 28, before the NFL preseason began with the Hall of Fame game. So for the first time in six months, NFL fans will have to choose another sport to watch. The good news is that TNT will be stepping up featured Thursday night NBA games with the NFL off screen. This week Jayson Tatum’s Celtics play Luka Doncic’s Mavericks in a game featuring talented young superstars. That, plus two-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s fight against Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers, will be the big action for sports fans on Thursday. Here’s a look at what you can see during the time slot normally occupied by ‘Thursday Night Football’. NBA :Mavericks vs. Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) and Nuggets vs. Clippers (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

:Mavericks vs. Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) and Nuggets vs. Clippers (10 p.m. ET, TNT) NHL : Blue Jacket vs. Capitals (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

: Blue Jacket vs. Capitals (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) NCAA: Houston vs. SMU (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and UCLA vs. USC (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/thursday-night-football-game-tonight-nfl-schedule-tv-channels-week-18/vyat3pw2xuqljwtkghg5ig2b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos