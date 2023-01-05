Former hockey player Mounds View makes it to pros | Local

Sydney Brodt first put on ice skates when she was 2 years old, and hasn’t stopped since.
Brodt, 24, is a forward for the Minnesota Whitecaps, a women’s professional hockey team in the Premier Hockey Federation. The team plays in Richfield, Minnesota, at the Richfield Ice Arena.
Brodt’s love of hockey began in North Oaks.
Growing up, I played a lot of hockey at the North Oaks rink with all my friends, Brodt said. Every day after school we went there to play. I’ve always just loved the game.
Brodt graduated from Mounds View High School in 2016. She was on the Mustangs varsity hockey team as an eighth grader.
A highlight for me playing for the Mounds View team was going to the state tournament twice when I was in eighth grade and when I was a sophomore, she said. I had a lot of good friends on the team and I loved my coaches. I still have a good relationship with them.
Brodt received a scholarship to play hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD). She played all four years and earned a degree in financial markets and a minor in psychology.
We went to the national tournament once when I was there, and my favorite game was beating the Gophers, she said. I really liked Duluth.
After his studies, Brodt played for a year in the Linkping Hockey Club in Sweden.
It was a great experience because I got to play and travel around Europe, she said. They have a super good women’s league there where they pay your living expenses and it’s a good place for female players to play after college, she noted.
After playing abroad last year, Brodt said it was good to be back in Minnesota and play for the Whitecaps.
This is the first year that we got a lot of traction and good salaries, she said. We play at a much higher level; it’s really taking off with sponsorship, great coaches and management.
Brodt lives with her parents, Bart and Darcy of North Oaks.
My parents love that I’m back in the US and Minnesota so they can come to my games, she said. My dad has coached me all my life and our family is really into hockey. They have been an inspiration to me, especially to my father.
When not playing hockey, Brodt is an assistant coach for the Hamline University women’s hockey team.
That’s what I do in the morning and afternoon, and then later in the afternoon I practice with the Whitecaps, she said. I love it.
Going forward, Brodt plans to continue coaching hockey or pursuing a career in the financial markets, or perhaps both. But now she will continue to play professionally for the Whitecaps.
Hockey has given me so much, she said. It’s crazy how many people I’ve met all over the world along the way. It’s super special.