Kersgieter, Franklin Power No. 21 Kansas Beyond Texas Tech – Kansas Jayhawks





LAWRENCE, Kan. The No. 21 ranked Kansas Jayhawks advanced to 2-0 in conference play and 12-1 on the season with a convincing 77-59 victory against Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Holly Kersgieter finished with a season-high 26 points, while Zakiyah Franklin also scored 26 and Taiyanna Jackson recorded her ninth double-double of the year with 15 points and 18 rebounds. Kansas advanced to 2-0 in Big 12 play for just the fourth time since the formation of the Big 12 and the first time since the 2012-13 season. All three of them played really well together, said Head Coach Brandon Schneider. Holly and Zakiyah have each other back and Taiyanna has been consistent. Kansas raced out to an 8-0 lead, including a pair of three-pointers from Kersgieter. The teams traded the next few buckets before Kersgieter ended the period with a three-pointer as time expired. KU had a 15-5 lead after the first. Jackson grabbed 10 rebounds in the first, marking her second consecutive quarter with at least 10 rebounds after also securing 10 boards in the fourth quarter at Oklahoma State. The second quarter also featured an early 8-0 run as KU converted back-to-back and -1 chances. Franklin and Kersgieter each made a layup by contact to extend the lead to 25-9. Franklin went on an offense with 2:14 left in the second quarter, leading to a 5–0 run to end the period for the Jayhawks. She finished the second quarter with 11 points, helping Kansas maintain a 32–18 lead going into the break. Texas Tech (12-3, 0-2 Big 12) was able to cut the lead to nine points midway through the third quarter, but that was as close as they would get for the rest of the game. Franklin ended the quarter with a last-second basket to cut the lead to 13 at 51-38 heading into the fourth quarter. The last period was largely the same as the first three quarters. Kansas pushed the lead to a whopping 22 points in the fourth, eventually finishing with an 18-point victory at 77-59. Kansas shot 50.0 percent (31-of-62) from the field to beat the Lady Raiders 37–29. Kersgieter posted her second consecutive 20-point performance, the first time in her career she has accomplished this feat. Her five three-point field goals were also a career high. Jackson has now secured double-digit rebounds in six games in a row and has averaged 19.3 rebounds over her last three games. Her nine double-doubles this season lead the Big 12. Franklin’s 26 points on the night marked her fourth appearance of the year with at least 20 points, including third in the last four games. Next one

Kansas is back home for a second game in a row as the Jayhawks host No. 23 Baylor on Saturday, January 7 at Allen Fieldhouse. That game kicks off at 4 p.m. CT and airs NOW on Big 12.

