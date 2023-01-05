Sports
‘I felt empty, sad’: tennis star Caroline Garcia talks about bulimia, eating disorder
WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia said she struggled with bulimia – an eating disorder – as she tried to fill a sense of emptiness, sadness when things didn’t go her way on the track and how defeat became an excuse.
Everybody is different. Some stop eating, I was the opposite: I took refuge in food. These were times of crisis. You feel so empty, so sad, that you have to fill yourself. being able to do what I wanted on the field, no longer winning and suffering physically. Food calmed me down for a few minutes. We all know it won’t last long, but… It was a breakaway. It’s uncontrollable, she told the French sports newspaper LEquipe.
She said she found it hard to control herself when she was alone. When you’re alone, it’s harder to control. And in tennis you spend a lot of time alone in your room. It often happened that way. Then I started talking about it, with my family, friends, my parents. You start to understand. You realize that if this happens to you, it’s not the end of the world. Sometimes it’s just tiredness that makes your body crave sugar. It won’t change your life either. to fill myself to make up for the defeat and the pain.
Caroline Garcia says it’s gotten less these days, but when the attacks reappear, she feels less guilty. Since I make more use of everything there is to do with tennis and take more time for myself, it happens to me less. And when it happens to me, I accept it more and feel a lot less guilty. Allowing myself more regular little pleasures prevents me from having this craving (irresistible craving) for something too often. At one point I didn’t allow myself much. It became too much.
Garcia talks candidly about how defeat became an excuse for her and how she’s learning about herself.
Now, if I want a pizza for two days, I’ll have my pizza and it won’t obsess me anymore. I found it hard to accept that it wouldn’t transform my body. I allow myself a little dessert from time to time instead of thinking about it all week and finally breaking down. The defeat became an excuse to allow me everything. This is much less the case today. player restaurant there are plenty of temptations, it’s not easy You get to know yourself as you go, Garcia said.
The eating disorder clashed with her image of what an athlete should look like. In fact, for me, an athlete must be fit. This is the image you need to send back. At one point I was pretty hard on myself. grams.
Nowadays it’s better. I manage to have fun when I feel it. If I want to eat that, I do it knowing I do. And I see that it is good the next day. Sometimes you need proof that it’s not right to do something with your body (smile). Me for example (at the Masters, third pole match). I wanted it. I found a gluten-free dough. I was so happy with my pizza! And i held 2h30 on court the next day (she won 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 [5]).
She also suffered from unrelenting foot pain which only made things worse.
After being top 10 (4th in the world in 2018) and winning Masters 1000 (Wuhan and Beijing in 2017), it’s hard to accept. In Miami (March) I couldn’t take the pain anymore and I couldn’t train anymore. I didn’t want anymore. I told myself that I would never get rid of these foot pains that also bothered me in everyday life. There have been many tears, sleepless nights, this year and last year already. When things don’t go well, you are increasingly on your own. You think. You lose a lot, so you no longer have the emotion of victory, even that of a first round, when you need it. And you don’t sleep anymore.
Last March, she took a break to care for her foot.
“How difficult it was during this period [of rehabilitation] is that we didn’t know how long it would take. You see different specialists, nobody tells you the same thing. The aponeurosis can evolve very differently from person to person. It depended on what shoes and soles I was going to find. But I took the positive. In tennis, it’s usually impossible to make a calendar, have a schedule for a week, and tell your friend “see you next week at this time.” After a while it was a bit hard to live there we knew I couldn’t play for at least a month. I had time, I could plan. I did rehabilitation in Lyon. I had physical and physical therapy from time to time, whole upper body, upholstery, specific care, many hyperbaric chambers as well. It took me time, but I had lunch and the evening off. I got to see friends I hadn’t seen in a long time. It’s good for the head.
