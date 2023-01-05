Minnesota Wild News: Marco Rossi remains in AHL





When Marco Rossi was sent to the AHL by the Minnesota Wild earlier this season, we all expected it to come, but there was still some variation in when he would eventually return. As it stands, Rossi will remain in Iowa. Despite scoring 13 points in 13 games since being relegated, Rossi’s place in the AHL is more for development and making sure he’s all set to take on a role in the Wild. When the NHL team needs players, they bring in players with lower ceilings like Sammy Walker and Adam Beckman, who may be more comfortable moving between leagues without big expectations. If the team called Rossi back only for an injury-induced replacement and was eliminated a week later, it would be much more dramatic. That’s wild The Athletics Joe Smith wrote more extensively about Marco Rossi’s stay in Iowa and talked to head coach Tim Army about it. [The Athletic]

Now that the Wilds lineup is a bit more cemented, how does Brandon Duhaimes’ pending return affect it? [10K Rinks] From the path… In a mind-boggling move that needs a little more explanation, the Detroit Red Wings placed top-six winger Jakub Vrana on waivers yesterday. He just got back from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, so no one but the team knows what’s really going on. [WIIM]

In the east, the Philadelphia fliers winning some games and it gives some uncomfortable feelings. Should fans be happy that some young players are leading this team and reaching some potential? Or should they be angry that they are not only focusing on the future? [Broad Street Hockey]

