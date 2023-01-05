Table tennis: Gers nugget, the Cercle Pongiste Auscitain wants to ride the wave of success in 2023





the necessary

The end of the year was excellent for the Cercle Pongiste Auscitain. Now moving towards the year 2023, which could be the year of achievement.

The CPA has been a recognized team in the table tennis world in France for many years. One of the oldest in France, President Jean-Claude Turchetti’s club has seen the arrival of many talented players. This has been the case for years with the presence of Xu Jiping. And it is the entire Cercle Pongiste Auscitain that benefits from the talent of the player of Chinese origin. His duo with Franck Goriaud worked perfectly during this first phase of the championship. so much so that the CPA ratified his entry into National 1 a few years after spending three seasons there between 2009 and 2012. Since then, the club had made some clear passages there, never succeeding in staying there. The winning cocktail The challenge is therefore considerable for Captain Franck Goriaud’s men. He is counting on a very young team as Samuel Cabanel and Matteo Pageze – who complete the team with Xu Jiping – are only 17 years old and sometimes still play in the junior ranks. “On paper we will be the smallest team in the group, little Thumb”, Bruno Carvalho confides. The sporting director continues: “We will first try to have fun, that the young people gain experience. Xu and Franck have already played at this level, they know and will be able to help our two youngsters. They will need help, but also determination. Xu Jiping and Franck Goriaud will try to help their cadets with their experience.

Auscitain Pongiste Circle

If the CPA is to maintain itself, the road will be long and fraught with pitfalls as the National 1 has become a very high-level championship. Why? Simply because many players who played in Pro A or Pro B in France are now in National 1 due to a rule change that prevents them from playing for two different clubs in Europe. “Some people prefer to go to a lower level to continue developing in other countries like Spain, so the level is very high. But the rest of the sport ”, Bruno Carvalho wants to be positive. The goal of 200 licenses In the wake of the first team, which starts its second phase of the championship alongside Vern (35) on January 22, an entire club is moving up. The young promises, who trained on Wednesday under the watchful eye of Xu Jiping, had a week’s rest but are back to work since they start this weekend in the Occitanie championship on the side of Revel in the Haute-Garonne. The rest of the year promises to be very exciting, the “Ping attitude” days are scheduled from April 17 to 20. The target? “We would like to approach the bar of 200 licensees,” admits Bruno Carvalho. With currently just over 170 members, the CPA is not far away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ladepeche.fr/2023/01/05/tennis-de-table-pepite-gersoise-le-cercle-pongiste-auscitain-veut-surfer-sur-la-vague-du-succes-en-2023-10904611.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos