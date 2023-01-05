Sports
Fantasy Hockey Trade Tips: Mid-season to consider
Especially for Yahoo Sports
Welcome to 2023, fantasy managers. As the NHL schedule approaches mid-season, we’ve been able to get a pretty good idea of which players and teams are performing better or less than expected. There is always a chance of a turnaround in the second half, but in reality those are quite rare and difficult to achieve.
Here are some trading targets that may or may not have great fantasy value in the second half of the season.
Trade for
Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Jets (88 percent rostered)
The Jets’ best winger is Kyle Connor, and Dubois should feel pretty lucky to have them linked together over the past few games. But digging deeper into the analyses, the two are below 50% in both the 5v5 Corsi percentage and the 5v5 expected goal percentage according to naturalstattrick.com. That suggests they’re nowhere near as effective as we’ve been led to believe.
However with Blake Wheeler, Cole Perfetti and Nikolai Ehlers Expected to be in the lineup as soon as Friday’s game against the Lightning opened up all sorts of options for a Jets team that’s been struggling to generate attacks lately. Dubois has emerged as the team’s top center this season, scoring at a point-per-game pace, and his possession with Wheeler on his wing is much better than with Connor. At his current pace, if Dubois can score with sub-optimal linemates, he should see a slight scoring boost when Wheeler plays on his line. Of course, Wheeler can always end up with it Mark Scheifelebut the plethora of options also makes matchups that much harder for the opposition, and it could also take some pressure off Dubois.
Brandon Hagel, LW/RW, Lightning (55%)
Hagel has now scored 22 points in his past 26 games while skating on Tampa’s topline Braden point and Nikita Kucherov. After finding it hard to get used to his new team after being acquired through trade, Hagel’s use has gone through the roof this season. He has a career average TOI of 18:52 per game, including enough time for the power play. Although he is a complementary piece on the top line, Hagel has clearly been very effective in that role, playing shades of Tom Wilson play with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom on the Caps an effective role player with above-average finishing ability who brings an element of physical play to an otherwise pure scoring line.
Hagel’s spot doesn’t seem to be in jeopardy going forward, and surprisingly, he’s been shooting the puck much more often this season, averaging more than two shots per game. That’s still on the low side considering the increase in offense across the league, but it’s certainly a nice bonus to Hagel’s fantasy value.
Brandon Montour, D, Panthers (86%)
Aaron Oakleaf was named last week as a player to trade away, and as the saying goes, what one hand gives, the other takes. Montour has been very good for the Panthers this season, scoring 30 points in 37 games and sharing PP1 duties with Ekblad. Except that Montour doesn’t have the injury history in question, has been much more consistent on offense and offers more advantage in stunner categories such as penalty minutes, blocked shots and hits. Ekblad’s fantasy value was largely derived from his offense, but that’s taken a back seat this season, not to mention Montour has played more minutes on some nights.
Alex Pietrangelo, D, Golden Knights (97%)
The Knights’ defense has been hit hard. Of Alec Martinez moved to injured reserve, Zach Whitecloud moved to long term injured reserve and still no time frame for it Shea TheodoreWith the return of Pietrangelo, the already enormous workload is about to become heavier. Excluding his first game after returning from his own injury, Pietrangelo has played at least 25 minutes in every game, including 34:16 against the Ducks and at least 28 minutes in five of his past seven games. He does everything from quarterbacking the power play to leading the defenders in minutes per game on the penalty kill.
Granted, this is something we’ve seen Pietrangelo do before, but he’s going to have to deal with this for the foreseeable future Nicholas Hague and Braden McNabb as the only other regulars on their blue line. The rest of the defense is filled with deep defenders (Ben Hutton) and farm team raw rookies (Kaedan Korczak, Braden Pachal), and even Vegas’ highly regarded KHL import, Daniel Miromanov, missed their most recent game due to a lower body injury. In fantasy, quantity is king, and Pietrangelo will fill the categories every night because no one else on the roster can.
Trade away
Moritz Seider, D, Red Wings (87%)
Admittedly, giving up on a critically acclaimed rookie that everyone knows is going to be a superstar can be tough. They are shades of Jack Hughesrookie season, in which he’s shown flashes of brilliance but can’t be consistent or reliable enough to be an everyday fantasy player. This is not a Alexis Lafreniere situation where the player and team never seem to be on the same page, but are instead just part of the growing pains of playing in the NHL.
After scoring 50 points last season, Seider is on track for just 28 this year. While he provides a litany of blocks and hits, his fantasy value has really tanked in leagues that emphasize scoring. Of course it doesn’t help if you’re paired Ben Chiarot or Jack Walman, and teams have adapted to Seider in his second season, but the Red Wings as a whole are in a bit of a state of flux. Injuries and inconsistency have led to some line juggling lately, and others Dylan Larkin, no player has really been able to give offense every night. That will clearly make it difficult for Seider to score points, and more rosters will be shuffled Robby Fabbri will make its seasonal debut soon, Tyler Bertuzzi expect to return in about a week and Jakub Vrana attempting to return to the team after being held pointless with a minus-5 rating in his three-game rehab assignment and subsequently waived. In goalkeeping leagues, Seider is still tremendous value, but in lesser one-season leagues, it’s time for managers to capitulate and get another defender who can be more reliable when it comes to scoring. Fantasy managers can always draft Seider next season and hope for better results.
