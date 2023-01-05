The Women & Girls series has really taken off

January 5, 2023 | Sally Hughes

The Sussex Women & Girls 1* Winter Singles attracted a record 61 entrants, with over half juniors and over half unranked players.

This sold-out event, the third in a series of all-female tournaments, showed that there are many players across the country looking for new events to suit them. You can read about the results below.

Two more women’s tournaments are coming up, next is a 1* at Cippenham TTC on February 26. Click here to join.

Sussex will then play host to the first ever all-Womens 2* on 1st July with an expansion of the events on offer. The submissions are now live, click here.

Sussex Women & Girls 1* Winter Singles Report

Under-21s

The under-21s saw No. 1 seed Saskia Key storm through to the final, beating Luna Archard in three, Mia Lakhani in four and Jonabel Taguibao in three to face Parmis Ahsani in the final.

In the bottom half of the draw, Anna Piercey defeated both Eva Yarell and Georgina Hunter in three sets before a long five-setter against Ahsani sent her to third/fourth place in the playoffs.

Both the final and third place were resolved in three consecutive sets. Saskia took gold against Parrmis 11-7, 11-5, 11-9 and Anna defeated Jonabel 11-4, 11-6, 11-9.

The consolation saw Emilie Guilloux and Nour Alamine compete in the final, with Emile coming out on top in three consecutive sets (11-7, 11-1, 11-9).

U21 finalists Parrmis Ahsani and Saskia Key with Sally Hughes

U21 Consolation: Emilie Guilloux, Nour Alarnine and Sally Hughes

over 21s

US top seed Ayano Takeda stole the show from the start of the Over-21s event and stormed through to the final after winning her group, beating Clare Styles (Bedfordshire) and Lily Cherry (Dorset) both 3-0.

The bottom half of the draw saw a stormy performance from Sussex’s own Christine Wicks. She defeated Becky House (Staffordshire) in the quarter-final and Suzy Kalman in the semi-final to take her place in the final against Ayano.

The final was a fantastic display of attack and defense, but in the end Ayano came through in three straight sets (11-4, 11-4, 11-5)

The third/fourth place playoff between Lily Cherry and Suzy Kalman was the downright game of the event and went the distance. Suzy took a commanding lead winning the first two sets 11-6 and 15-13, but Lily was having none of it and the third set was a battle to 10-10 before Lily won the set 12-10. The fourth was 11-3 and a fifth set was underway, which was taken at death by Lily 11-9. Overall a fantastic game.

Consolation saw year-old Sylwia Pajak and Donna Hammond in the final after beating Sandra Yee (Sussex) and Amanda Newton-Worne (Sussex) respectively. A three-set final went 11-3, 12-10, 12-10 in favor of Sylwia.

O21 Main Event finalists Christine Wicks and Ayano Takeda with Sally Hughes

O21 Comfort: Donna Hammond, Sylwia Pajak and Sally Hughes

Open event

During the Open, 12 entire groups of women from 12 different provinces took part in an action-packed event.

The results of the last 32 made for some interesting games, including a sister-sister duel between Isabella and Eleanor Turner-Samuels (Isabella comes out in 4 sets), Mia Lakhani beat Anisha Rasan 13-11 in the fifth and Parmis Ahsani won over Christine Wicks in five sets that couldn’t come any closer (10-12, 9-11, 14-12, 13-11, 11-7).

Ayano Takedo (USA) defeated Parmis to reach the semifinals in three sets, Mia defeated Lily Cherry in four, Anna Piercey defeated Jadiene Augustin in four, and Saskia Key defeated Isabella Turner-Samuels in four, resulting in two very different semifinals , the first of which, according to Ayano, knocks off Mia’s challenge in three routine straight sets; 11-2, 11-7 and 11-4.

The other semi-final was between Anna Piercey and Saskia Key. It started fast and furious and Saskia raced to a 2-0 lead, 11-3 and 11-1 and that’s what it felt like to be over in three routine sets. But Anna thought otherwise and blasted to an 11-7 win to put us 2-1.

The next went toe to toe with full speed rallies as Saskia spun on her forehand and Anna checked them straight back and before you knew it with a 12-10 fourth set we were moving into a fifth and final all tied at 2-2.

Both players took their time out, both had experienced coaches in their corner and each swapped to win every point until the end, which was 15-13 to Anna, a house full of applause and definitely the game of the day.

The final had big shoes to fill but it was a cinch for Ayano who won the match 3-0 to take her second event gold of the day

The Open Consolation was another packed event starting at the last 32. Becky House (Staffordshire) had a great run through to the semi-finals beating Sylwia Pajak (Middlesex) in four sets, Lydia White (Kent) had a full length battle with Sandra Yee (Sussex) before finally winning the fifth 11-9, Maisha Patel (Essex) defeated Naome Fessahaye (Middlesex) in four and Nour Alamine (Middlesex) over cam Jen Watkins (Sussex) in five. Lydia defeated Maisha in the final.

Open Event Finalists Anna Piercey and Ayano Takeda with Sally Hughes

Open consolation finalists Lydia White and Maisha Patel with Sally Hughes

Watch Ayano’s blog of the day on YouTube here:

Sportswoman Award:

Our all-female initiative seeks to encourage the participation of female players who are entering the tournament circuit for the first time and want to fine-tune their game against other like-minded players or players who have not yet participated for any reason.

With this, the Sportswoman Award was presented to Greenhouse’s Parrmis Ahsani, who embodied the mission of this event on the day by winning some, losing some and enjoying every minute of it.

A huge thank you to everyone who made this event possible Jim Skinner (Sussex Chairman), Brett Holt (Organizer), James Pettigrew (Umpire Extraordinaire) and Colin Eley at TTE with support from the Level the Table fund.