Georgetown sets questionable mark with 25th consecutive Big East loss





Georgetown set a dubious Big East record on Wednesday night, losing its 25th consecutive regular season conference game to break a tie with DePaul for longest streak in league history. The Hoyas tied with Villanova at halftime, but were outscored by 16 in the second half en route to a 73–57 Washington loss. Primo Spears, Georgetown’s leading scorer with 16 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. Georgetown has lost six consecutive games to fall to 5-11 on the season, 0-5 in the Big East. The Hoyas lost all 19 of their Big East regular season games last season while going 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. They also lost their final Big East regular-season game in 2020-21, before going on a surprise four-game run at New York’s Madison Square Garden to claim the conference tournament title. That enabled the team to make its lone appearance in the NCAA Tournament during the tenure of embattled coach Patrick Ewing. Georgetown’s final Big East regular season win came on March 2, 2021, a home victory over Xavier.

1 Related Ewing is now 73-95 over his six years in charge of his alma mater, and just 26-68 in regular Big East play. Hours before the game against Villanova, Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed acknowledged that it was a “frustrating time” for the program. “We recognize that this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men’s basketball team and our fans,” Reed said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press, issued in response to an interview request. “Coach Ewing understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track and no one is more committed than he is to getting that done.” After Wednesday’s game, which Georgetown president Jack DeGioia attended, Ewing was asked about his job status and the direction of the program. “I’m here to talk about the game. My future is my future,” Ewing replied. “I will be the head coach at Georgetown until the president or the board decides that I move on. … You know, a friend of mine sent me a quote today, ‘It’s not about how many times you get knocked down, it’s about about how often you get up.’ We’ve been knocked down, so all we’re going to do is keep getting up.” Regular Season Conf Losing Streaks — Big East History Season Team Losing Zone 2021-23 Georgetown 25 2010-11 DePaul 24 2008-10 DePaul 24 1993-95 Miami (FL) 21 — ESPN stats and information By the end of last season, Ewing gained Reed’s confidence, with the athletic director saying the school was “committed to Coach Ewing, and we’re working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and make necessary changes to help us back on the road to success for next year.” This is Ewing’s first head coaching job at any level – he worked as an assistant in the NBA after his playing career in the Hall of Fame ended – and he signed a six-year contract when he was hired by Georgetown in 2017. Hoyas reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021, Ewing was given an extension that reportedly fully guarantees his contract until 2026. Ewing’s roster has repeatedly faced students moving out of Georgetown, and before the start of the season he overhauled his staff, replacing all three assistants and bringing in several transfer players, including Spears, who joined from Duquesne. “I’m a very proud person, and Georgetown is a very proud university,” Ewing said at his post-game press conference Wednesday, “and we don’t want to be associated with a losing streak, but it is what it is.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/35381864/georgetown-sets-dubious-mark-25th-straight-big-east-loss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos