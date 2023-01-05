Sports
Adam Zampa Mankad attempt, BBL mankad, Cricket NSW support, statement, Where did the term Mankad come from, news, video
Cricket NSW has ruled Mankad’s dismissal both legal and ethical in defense of Adam Zampa’s controversial BBL attempt.
Zampa, who returned to the NSW Blues in 2020, attempted to beat Mankad Renegades sailor Tom Rogers in the Melbourne derby and received a wave of boos from the MCG crowd.
The 30-year-old said he thought he was well within my right to attempt the run-out, but upon checking his arm had gone past the vertical, meaning Rogers was not given.
Watch Australia v South Africa. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
Adam Zampa shakes off Mankad rage 00:32
Watch BBL12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
Now Cricket NSW has gone to work for the international spinner and labeled the Mankad as a legitimate means of dismissal under the laws of cricket despite opposition from some who consider it not in the spirit of the game.
CNSW CEO Lee Germon, who played 12 Tests for New Zealand, believes supporting the Mankad forces players to uphold the laws of the game.
For a bowler to retire a batter who is trying to gain an unfair advantage by leaving the crease before the ball has been delivered is both fair and legal, Germon said in a statement.
There are no two ways to do this, and we want our players, match officials and volunteers to know that they have our full support in enforcing the laws of cricket in this and any other case.
There is no need for the pressure placed on match officials, most of whom are wonderful volunteers, to deal with something that evokes so much emotion.
The law is clear and we want officials to feel supported to know that and not pressured by outdated thinking.
Germon also referred to the SMH’s Greg Baum who also supported the layoff method.
Journalist Greg Baum wrote today: If anything it’s the non-striker coming closer to violating the spirit of cricket in a Mankad. He defies the law. The bowler maintains it and I totally agree, Gerson said.
Tensions Rise After Zampa Mankad Drama! | 01:04
Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now!!!
The method of dismissal was famously dubbed a Mankad after Indian bowler Vinoo Mankad knocked out Australian batsman Bill Brown in the 1948 Sydney Test.
Germon also denounced the use of the phrase Mankad and referred to Sir Donald Bradman’s own thoughts on the dismissal.
It’s been 75 years since Vinoo Mankad lost to Australian Bill Brown twice, drawing the ire of some in the game, Germon said.
Mankad has since been slandered, but for what? He performed a legitimate act to dismiss a batter who was trying to gain an unfair advantage. Even the great Sir Donald Bradman has said there was nothing wrong with what Vinoo Mankad did.
We now know that this also creates a negative experience for many people and cricketers of Indian descent. It’s unfair and needs to stop.
Referring again to Greg Baum, he wrote, Mankading must be accepted as one of many correct ways to play cricket. To destigmatize it, it can help to depersonalize it.
I hope we can all get better in this area and inspire more people to play and love cricket.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/cricket-2023-adam-zampa-mankad-attempt-bbl-mankad-cricket-nsw-support-statement-where-did-the-term-mankad-come-from-news-video/news-story/ff9c2bc12f8603d576bb30c6447f7cb0
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Adam Zampa Mankad attempt, BBL mankad, Cricket NSW support, statement, Where did the term Mankad come from, news, video
- XBB.1.5 ECDC evaluation of substrains
- Rockets target US base in eastern Syria
- The JMA launched its website about the Great Kantō Earthquake of 1923
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thanks Prime Minister Modi for his focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth
- First Amazon UK workers to strike over wage dispute | business news
- FASHION FUSION FUND!
- Georgetown sets questionable mark with 25th consecutive Big East loss
- Get to know the 5 commanders of Kopasgat during the time of President Joko Widodo
- Sony declares PS5’s big shortage is over
- The Women & Girls series has really taken off
- Private client stylist job with Danielle Frankel Studio