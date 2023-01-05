Adam Zampa Mankad attempt, BBL mankad, Cricket NSW support, statement, Where did the term Mankad come from, news, video

Cricket NSW has ruled Mankad’s dismissal both legal and ethical in defense of Adam Zampa’s controversial BBL attempt.

Zampa, who returned to the NSW Blues in 2020, attempted to beat Mankad Renegades sailor Tom Rogers in the Melbourne derby and received a wave of boos from the MCG crowd.

The 30-year-old said he thought he was well within my right to attempt the run-out, but upon checking his arm had gone past the vertical, meaning Rogers was not given.

Now Cricket NSW has gone to work for the international spinner and labeled the Mankad as a legitimate means of dismissal under the laws of cricket despite opposition from some who consider it not in the spirit of the game.

CNSW CEO Lee Germon, who played 12 Tests for New Zealand, believes supporting the Mankad forces players to uphold the laws of the game.

For a bowler to retire a batter who is trying to gain an unfair advantage by leaving the crease before the ball has been delivered is both fair and legal, Germon said in a statement.

There are no two ways to do this, and we want our players, match officials and volunteers to know that they have our full support in enforcing the laws of cricket in this and any other case.

There is no need for the pressure placed on match officials, most of whom are wonderful volunteers, to deal with something that evokes so much emotion.

The law is clear and we want officials to feel supported to know that and not pressured by outdated thinking.

Germon also referred to the SMH’s Greg Baum who also supported the layoff method.

Journalist Greg Baum wrote today: If anything it’s the non-striker coming closer to violating the spirit of cricket in a Mankad. He defies the law. The bowler maintains it and I totally agree, Gerson said.

The method of dismissal was famously dubbed a Mankad after Indian bowler Vinoo Mankad knocked out Australian batsman Bill Brown in the 1948 Sydney Test.

Germon also denounced the use of the phrase Mankad and referred to Sir Donald Bradman’s own thoughts on the dismissal.

It’s been 75 years since Vinoo Mankad lost to Australian Bill Brown twice, drawing the ire of some in the game, Germon said.

Mankad has since been slandered, but for what? He performed a legitimate act to dismiss a batter who was trying to gain an unfair advantage. Even the great Sir Donald Bradman has said there was nothing wrong with what Vinoo Mankad did.

We now know that this also creates a negative experience for many people and cricketers of Indian descent. It’s unfair and needs to stop.

Referring again to Greg Baum, he wrote, Mankading must be accepted as one of many correct ways to play cricket. To destigmatize it, it can help to depersonalize it.

I hope we can all get better in this area and inspire more people to play and love cricket.