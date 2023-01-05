Mass youth hockey player thrown on the ice by opponent’s coach during NH tournament





A Connecticut youth hockey coach has been fired after grabbing a Massachusetts team player by the jersey and pulling him onto the ice during a tournament in New Hampshire. The incident happened Saturday during a Winter Classic game at the Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett. There were only five seconds left in the game when the 14-year-old player from the Haverhill team, the St. Nick’s Fully Loaded, was knocked down by the South Windsor Knights of Connecticut coach. The team from Haverhill were winning 6-0 at the time of the incident. “I heard what I thought was a big check. I was just shocked at how aggressive it was, how inappropriate it was because, like I said, there were no words exchanged between the banks,” said Tama Parsons, coach of the Haverhill team. “That game is nothing. It’s just a fun tournament. As much as you want to win the tournament, at the end of the day everyone wants their child to be safe and have a good time.” a few times and zoomed in. I was shocked. I couldn’t believe what I saw and I I’ve seen and been through a lot of youth hockey games in my life, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said the player’s mom, Tina Ackerman. “We’re lucky my son wasn’t injured. He could have been seriously injured or concussed.” Parsons said the officials took immediate action following the incident and threw the South Windsor coach out of the game. The coach, who has not been named, has since been fired from his position with the Knights youth hockey team. “It’s sad that our kids look up to adults and coaches to mimic and model behavior and show restraint, and when the glitch surfaces, it does nothing for our kids,” said Ackerman South Windsor Youth Hockey Association President Gabe Hathorn issued an apology on the organization’s website on Tuesday, acknowledging that a South Windsor coach reached out to the ice, grabbed an opponent as he skated past and pulled him to the ice would like to apologize to the affected player, his parents, coaches, teammates and spectators as this type of action is not typical is to our organization and what we want to be,” Hathorn said in his statement. Hathorn also said the coach in question did complete annual certified USA Hockey training, including Safe Sport and a background check. The Connecticut Hockey Conference, the governing body for USA Hockey in Connecticut, is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, according to Hathorn.

