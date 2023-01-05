Balanced scoring offense, timely D lead UM over Penn State





Next game: in the state of Michigan 7-1-2023 | 2.30 PM IN THE EVENING Fox 07 Jan (Sat) / 2:30 pm Bee michigan state ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Four players reached double digits as the University of Michigan men’s basketball team beat Penn State (79-69) at the Crisler Center on Wednesday night (January 4). With 17 points Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines in scoring for the ninth time this season. OVERVIEW: Michigan (9-5, 3-0 B1G) had its 11-point lead erased by Penn State (11-4, 2-2 B1G) early in the second period. Despite a 14-0 Wolverine run, the Nittany Lions pulled out within three minutes in the final minutes. Michigan’s defense did not allow Penn State to score after 2:11, and the Wolverines made five of six free throws along the stretch to clinch the win. SECOND HALF: Dug McDaniel opened the scoring in the second half with a pull-up three, extending Wolverine’s lead to 11. After a Dickinson score, Penn State responded with 11 unanswered points to tie the game at 47. Michigan came back strong with a 14-0 run of his own, highlighted by an athletic and one layup of Jet Howard that electrified a sold-out Crisler Center. After Penn State ended the run, Joey Bakker ‘s third three-pointer of the game forced a timeout on the Nittany Lions, and the Wolverines held a 68–54 lead with eight minutes left in the game. PSU scored 11 consecutive points from timeout, taking advantage of a four-minute scoring drought at Michigan. A McDaniel free throw ended the dry spell, but Penn State continued to pressure the Wolverines by scoring in the paint. With a three-point lead and just over a minute to play, McDaniel knocked down a floater to give the Maize and Blue a two-possession lead. The Michigan defense shut out the Nittany Lions late, holding PSU scoreless in the final two minutes. FIRST HALF: Each team struggled to gain an early advantage as the lead switched six times in the first five minutes of the half. The Wolverines eventually got control with a 9-0 run and jumped out to a 16-8 lead. UM switched to a zone defense and surrendered two three-pointers to the Nittany Lions, but Baker drank a triple of his own to keep the Maize and Blue ahead, 25-16, with 10 minutes left. Penn State then defeated Michigan 9–3 in the next four minutes, allowing the Nittany Lions to score within four minutes. One and one lay up of Kobe Bufkin helped stop Nittany Lion’s attack. Dickinson scored six straight UM points and a jumper from Bufkin forced a Penn State timeout with 36 seconds left. On the defensive end, Michigan did not allow a Nittany Lion field goal for over three and a half minutes until Penn State’s Evan Mahaffey beat the buzzer with a half-court shot to give the Wolverines a 42–34 lead into the locker room names. at rest. WHAT’S NEXT: The Wolverines will travel to East Lansing for a rivalry game at Michigan State on Saturday (Jan. 7) at the Breslin Center. The tip is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FOX. Notes Four Wolverines reached double digits ( Hunter Dickinson 17; Jet Howard 14; Kobe Bufkin 14; Dug McDaniel , 12) for the fifth time this season. Michigan is 4-1 when four players score 10-plus. With four assists and no turnovers, Dug McDaniel has increased his assist/turnover ratio to 2.3 (25 to 11) since entering the starting lineup on December 8. With nine rebounds Terrance Williams II has five or more rebounds in 12 of 14 games. The junior averages a career-best 6.9 boards per game. After making three out of six from beyond the arc, Joey Bakker shoot a team-best 49 percent (17-of-35) on three-pointers. He shoots 55 percent (12-of-22) from deep when he takes five or more threes in a game. Michigan and Penn State average the least revenue per game in the Big Ten Conference and the country. Michigan won the revenue battle tonight, eight to Penn State’s three. The second half featured three runs of 10 unanswered runs or more: an 11-0 Penn State run from 6:37 to 3:06 PM, a 14-0 Michigan run from 2:44 to 11:20, and an 11 -0 Penn State run from 7:56 to 4:28.

