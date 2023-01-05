Usman Khawaja on brink of first Test 200 as Australia dominate South Africa | Cricket

South Africa worked, but then wilted, feeling that rain breaks might not have been such a bad idea as the second day of the Third Test in Sydney became more about Australians chasing milestones than competitive cricket. Usman Khawaja’s golden career codicil continued with 195 not out, Steve Smith scored 104 to beat Donald Bradman’s tally of 29 Test centuries, and Travis Head celebrated him in a pyrotechnic 70 from 59 balls as Australia had another rain-struck day ended. at 475-4.

For Khawaja, that made it three centuries in his last three innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which was his original home ground. During last year’s Ashes, what he thought would be a one-off farewell match as a replacement for Covid instead resulted in two hundred and a permanent recall. In 2022 he completed more than a thousand test drives, including two centuries during a harrowing tour of Pakistan, the country where he was born. This trip back to Sydney came full circle and left him behind the first double century of his long but stop-start career.

It was a milestone day for Smith. Passed Michael Clarke’s tally of 8643 test drives to move into fourth place for Australians, behind only Steve Waugh, Allan Border and Ricky Ponting. His 30th century put him level with Matthew Hayden and behind Waugh and Ponting. In what will probably be more important for him, two centuries in a season, the first time he’s managed to do that since touring England in 2019. And an improved conversion rate: three of his last four scores over 50 have now become hundreds, after being one of a dozen before.

Smith celebrates his 30th Test century. Photo: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

Smith looked like a different species in 2022 from the more hesitant version that appeared after the 2019 Ashes and persisted through the pandemic. The sporadic nature of Tests at the time probably played a role. Now there is more certainty in his game. Smith was uneasy early in his Sydney innings, unable to time the ball. He vented his frustration in some unusually aggressive shots to interrupt defensive bouts. But confidence grew with the innings, piercing cover against pace and elevating to leg side against spin.

South Africa went from feeling like they were in the game to feeling out of it, and when spinner Keshav Maharaj snagged a return catch on Smith’s leading edge it was after going 401 wicketless deliveries in the series bowled. It was received with more of a shrug than a celebration.

It is illustrative of his career compared to Khawajas that Smith, who started around the same time, has more than twice as many runs. The current Khawaja is a different incarnation, and throughout their partnership of 209 he inevitably moved on, occasionally pushing one of the fast bowlers through the cordon with soft hands, otherwise picking up runs from the pull shot, or challenging spin with the reverse sweep or movement across the field. A missed chance on 119 was his only real mistake, as he cut the gully and Anrich Nortje lost sight of the ball.

From 356-3 when Smith was out, Head added the majority of the partnership of 112 in no time, beating the South Africans who kept hitting the wrong length at one of short bowling’s main enjoyers pitch. It was an exclamation point to get Simon Harmers’ off-break in the sight screen, and Head has a streak of five half-centuries and two hundred in 10 innings for Australia in various formats this summer.

When Head hit a catch to deep midwicket, Matthew Renshaw got a pair of overs in the middle after a long break from the side and two long days watching from the sidelines as an isolated covid case. With rain again ending the game early, Renshaw will definitely get some more time to bat tomorrow, and Khawaja to try to get to 200. With time left in the game but rain a lingering probability, the home side will have to estimate how long to penalize the visiting bowlers. Nortjes 2-55 stood out like a beacon, but the rest of the reading is grim.