opinion | Why do we tolerate football? About Damar Hamlin and the NFL





To the editor: Re A Nightmare That Unfolded in Prime Time (front cover, January 4): Professional football has never been more popular, but Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury, not to mention the concussions suffered by countless other players this season, begs the question: why do we tolerate football? Are we really so callous as to think it’s okay for men to play an inherently brutal game that will lead to crippling injuries for many and death for some? If we do, have we really developed a civilization since the Romans applauded the gladiators? (I write as a recovering professional football player who still occasionally relapses.) Jonathan J. Margolis

Brookline, Massachusetts. To the editor: For those of us who watch and enjoy football and all the spectacle that surrounds it, Damar Hamlin’s injury brings some hard truths into the spotlight.

The football business is huge. An NFL game brings in big dollars and jobs for the cities that host games and opportunities for the rare players, coaches and staff who reach college football’s elite and the pros. We’re not going to ban the game. But we don’t need the extended schedules, which have gone from 14 to 16 and now 17 games. We don’t need the extended playoffs that give some mediocre teams an extra weekend or two before going home. Amazon would survive the loss of Thursday Night Football, and so would viewers. A player who survived a Sunday match will take more than three days to recover before subjecting himself to the same shocking violence again. The sports betting industry has given fans a whole new intensity, but helps dehumanize the players who are the subject of the bets. Please make it illegal again. Yes, players make millions, but that’s no substitute for the risks to life and limb that their short careers and long lives after football require to thrive. Keep playing football, but think about the players who make it all work.

Elliot Miller

Bala Cynwyd, Pa. To the editor: It is a sad and special moment of despair that struck everyone who saw or heard Damar Hamlin fall to the ground. The outpouring of concern, heartbreak, tears, compassion, and hope were immediate. Opposing sides hugged and cried; those in charge stopped the battle without resumption or redeployment. Sympathy and comfort abounded. No one wanted to move on; not the soldiers, the captains or the generals. A truce of sorts over one player’s devastating injury. Wouldn’t that be remarkably good in a different kind of battlefield? Peter R. Cohn

Deventer Continue to support charities, the foundation of American society

To the editor: Re Before you give to charity, some thorny questions to weigh, by Peter Coy (Opinion, Dec 28): While, as Mr. Coy points out, philanthropy is shaped by the priorities of the ultra-wealthy, that doesn’t mean Americans have stopped giving or that nonprofits aren’t more important than ever. Nonprofits touch every aspect of our lives as social welfare enterprises. They are on the front lines of fighting poverty, advocating for social justice and criminal justice reform, and implementing innovations to combat climate change.

At the University of San Diego Nonprofit Institute, our bearing of locals believe that donations and volunteerism remained relatively stable until the pandemic rocked both and that the public trusts nonprofits far more to act on their behalf and promote positive social change than government and corporations. Charities are the foundation of American society. More than ever, they deserve our generosity. Emily Young

San Diego

The writer is executive director of the University of San Diego Nonprofit Institute.

