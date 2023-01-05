Novak Djokovic reaches the quarterfinals of Adelaide | ATP tour





New season, same script for Novak Djokovic. No. 64 Quentin Halys trailed 2-5 after a competitive first set at the Adelaide International 1 Thursday, did anyone really doubt the Serb would come back? With the Frenchman serving for the set at 5-3, Djokovic went into lockdown mode and broke with love after teasing four consecutive unforced errors from the 26-year-old’s racket. From there it was a business move from the man who spent a record 373 weeks on the Pepperstone ATP Rankings as he pulled off a 7-6(3) 7-6(5) victory to reach a quarterfinal with explosive Canadian shotmaker Dennis Shapovalov. To his credit, Halys remained competitive throughout, but eventually fell to 0-12 in career meetings against Top 30 opponents. “It was a great performance from my opponent today and I want to congratulate him on a great fight. He played like a Top 10 opponent,” said Djokovic. “He served well, hit his spots and on a fast pitch like this it’s hard to break, so two tiebreaks is a realistic score in today’s game. I’m happy to have won the challenge.” Djokovic, who has won 20 of his last 21 bouts, claimed the third title of his career in Adelaide in 2007. This week he goes in search of career title No. 92. He then faces Shapovalov Friday in a potential blockbuster semifinal with Daniil Medvedev on Saturday. Looking ahead to his next match, Djokovic said: “Denis is one of the most complete players out there. He has a very dynamic style of tennis. He serves well, comes to the net, is comfortable in the back of a court and he is a great athlete. I haven’t played against him in a while, so I’m looking forward to it. Every game from here gets harder.”

Before the duel with Djokovic, Shapovalov will probably enter the practice field in search of rhythm on his first serve. The Canadian put in just 55 percent of the first serves against Australian Rinky Hijikata in the first round, when he also threw nine double faults. In Thursday’s 6-3, 6-3 victory over another qualifier, world No. 88 Roman Safiullin, Shapovalov cut his double fault count to two, but still put in only 57 percent of first serves . Despite losing nine of ten matches between Rome and Montreal last year, Shapovalov finished a respectable 34-26 on the season and ranked No. 18 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings. Djokovic leads Shapovalov 7-0 in their ATP Head2Head series, but the 23-year-old has been very competitive in their three games since 2020. Sixth seed Jannik Sinner also advanced with a 7-6(2), 6-4 victory against local favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Italian saved six of the seven break points he faced against the Australian wildcard. It doesn’t get any easier for Sinner against the American Sebastian Korda, who quickly gained steam in Adelaide. After starting his season with a straight-sets victory against former world No. 1 Andy Murray, Korda defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday. Top Doubles Seeds Upset

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski finished year-end No. 1 in the 2022 Pepperstone ATP Doubles Team Rankings, but that didn’t stop Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo. The American-British duo knocked down the top seed 6-3, 5-7, 12-10 to reach the quarter-finals in Adelaide. In other doubles action, Jamie Murray and Michael Venus began their partnership with a 3-6, 6-3, 10-2 victory against Maxime Cressy and Albano Olivetti, also advancing to the last eight.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/djokovic-halys-adelaide-1-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos