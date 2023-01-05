Sports
India and Pakistan in same group for Asia Cup 2023 as Asian Cricket Council announce calendar for next two years
Arch rivals India and Pakistan are in the same group for the 2023 Asia Cup, Jay Shah, chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), confirmed on Thursday. The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, on Thursday released the council’s cricket calendar for 2023 and 2024 and a trajectory structure for qualifying for the Asia Cup for men and women announced.
“Presenting the @ACCMedia1 route structure and cricket calendars for 2023 and 2024! This demonstrates our unrivaled efforts and passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers in several countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time to be for cricket!’ Shah tweeted.
ACC chairman mr. @JayShah announces cricket calendar and route structure for 2023 and 2024.
Exciting times ahead for Asian cricket!
AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) January 5, 2023
According to the new calendar, 2023 will start with the Men’s Challengers Cup, a tournament with fifty teams of ten teams. This tournament will feature 10 teams, eight of which will be from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Maldives, Thailand and Iran. Two teams are not yet known. There are two pools of five teams each. A total of 23 matches will be played.
A regional men’s under-16 tournament will be held in March. The tournament will feature eight teams, regionally speaking.
The winners and runners-up of the aforementioned Men’s Challengers Cup qualify for the Men’s Premier Cup, a 50-over tournament. This competition will be played in April and will consist of 24 games. Ten teams are divided into two groups of five games. The confirmed teams for the tournament are the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.
A Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be held in June. There will be eight teams divided into groups of two each. One group contains India A, Pakistan A, Thailand and Hong Kong. The other group has teams like Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, UAE, Malaysia.
Next is the Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, a 50-over tournament. The top three teams of the tournament qualify for this tournament. This competition has eight teams, divided into two groups of four each. The first group consists of India A, Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A and Qualifier 1. The other group consists of Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A and Qualifier 2 and 3. This tournament has 15 matches.
In August an L2 Men’s Coaching Course and a Curators Workshop will be held.
The Asia Cup for men, the main tournament of ACC, will take place in September. It will feature six teams, divided into two pools of three teams. India, Pakistan and Qualifier 1 (the winner of the Men’s Premier Cup) are in one group, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in the other. A total of 13 matches will be held in the tournament.
A tournament for Men’s Under 19 Cricket is held each in October, November and December. A Challengers Cup for under-19 cricketers will begin in October. The tournament consists of 10 matches and is divided into groups of five. The first group includes Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, China and a Qualifier. The other group has Myanmar, Maldives, Thailand, Iran and Qualifer 2.
The Men’s Under-19 Premier Cup will be held in November, featuring ten teams. The first group consists of UAE, Kuwait, Nepal, Qatar and qualifier 1. The next group consists of Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and a second qualifier. It will feature the winner of the Challengers Cup.
In December, the Men’s Asia Cup is held at the under-19 level, with the winner, runners-up and a team finishing in third place from the Premier Cup. Teams confirmed for this tournament are India, Pakistan in Group 1 along with two qualifiers and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan as final qualifier in Group 2.
The year 2024 kicks off with the Men’s T20 Challenger Cup in February and the Women’s T20 Challenger Cup in March. In the men’s tournament, Asian cricket’s associate teams will be from 14 to 23, while associate teams will be from nine to 18 in the women’s tournament.
The winner and runner-up of this tournament will qualify for the Men’s and Women’s T20 Premier Cup, to be held in April and May respectively. The men’s tournament has 10 teams, all associate teams from 6-13, along with qualifiers. The women’s tournament has six teams, with associate teams ranked from five to eight and two qualifiers.
In August there is an L3 coaching program for men and a Curators Workshop.
The Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the Under-19 Men’s Asia Cup are held in September and October. The top two teams from the Women’s Premier Cup compete in the T20 Asia Cup. It will have 16 matches and six teams divided into two pools of three each. India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be in one group, while the other group will have Sri Lanka and two qualifiers.
The Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup in October will feature eight teams. One group has India, Pakistan, Qualifer 1 and 2 and the other group has Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 3.
The Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be held in December following a referee workshop in November. This tournament consists of the top three teams from the Under-19 Premier Cup and eight teams in total, divided into two groups of four teams. India A, Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A and Qualification 1. The other group consists of Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Qualification 2 and 3.
