Naomi Osaka: There is increasing speculation whether tennis star will play the Australian Open









CNN

—

The first tennis grand slam of the year is fast approaching and many of the sport’s leading players are Down Under refining their preparations for the Australian Open. Whether two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will be present at the tournament is increasingly speculated. Despite being on the entry list for the tournament, which begins January 16 in Melbourne, Osaka reposted an image of her at a US-based pilates studio on Wednesday. It is not clear when the photo was taken. The 25-year-old has also spent some time in Europe: On Dec. 28, the four-time grand slam champion posted a collection of photos from her trip, including one with partner Cordae at the Louvre in Paris with the Mona Lisa in the background. The former world No. 1 is not scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments in Adelaide or Hobart next week. Players use those two tournaments to get used to Australia’s summer heat. CNN has contacted Tennis Australia and representatives for Naomi Osaka for comment. Osaka took some time away from competitive tennis and made several highly publicized revelations about her struggles with mental health following an incident in August 2021 where she was visibly stressed and emotional as she addressed the media at a mandatory press conference at Roland Garros. Osaka subsequently withdrew from the French Open that year, revealing that she had suffered long periods of depression since winning her first major championship in 2018. Osaka’s most recent season has been marred by injuries and illness, pulling out of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament last January with an abdominal injury and withdrawn from Tokyo’s Pan Pacific Open in September due to illness. She also missed the entire grass-court season due to an Achilles tendon injury and pulled out of her opening match of the Canadian Open with a back injury. Away from court, the star has immersed herself in other ventures that the 25-year-old said she enjoyed being productive in a position to Twitter on December 20. Her illustrated children’s book The Way Champs Play was released in December by publisher Harper Collins. She also served as an executive producer on MINK!, a short film about Patsy Mink, the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Asian-American woman to serve in Congress. Believe in yourself. I promise it will take you much further than you can imagine, she wrote on Twitter on December 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/05/tennis/naomi-osaka-australian-open-intl-spt/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos