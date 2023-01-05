USA Hockey Smooths Jackson Blake’s Journey Home; UND freshman is doubtful for Friday – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS UND freshman forward Jackson Blake will play for the bronze medal in the World Junior Championships at 1:30 PM on Thursday in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Then the race home begins.

Whether Blake will play in the UND series opener against Lindenwood at 7:07 PM Friday at Ralph Engelstad Arena is still up in the air.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Blake’s travel arrangements back to Grand Forks were still booking.

“(Operations director) Pat Swanson was just talking to the people of the US about the flight options,” said UND assistant coach Dane Jackson. “Obviously it’s quite a long haul. It’s a lot better than coming back from Europe, I’ll say that.”

The last time UND was in this situation was January 2020.

Shane Pinto and the United States were eliminated in the quarterfinals in the Czech Republic on January 2. Pinto missed UND’s game on January 3 as he traveled back across the ocean, but played on January 4 and scored a goal in a win over Alabama Huntsville.

In 2017, Tyson Jost played in the gold medal game on January 5 in Montreal. He traveled to Omaha the next day and played on 30 minutes of sleep that night, scoring a goal and providing an assist in a win over the Mavericks.

Jost scored two more goals the next day in a series final victory, but ran out of gas in the final period. It was his fourth game in four days.

“I’m tired, I can tell you that,” Jost said after the series opener.

The coaching staff will talk to Blake once he gets back to gauge how he feels.

“Most guys are motivated to come back and play even if they’ve passed a challenge,” says Jackson, who has been on UND’s staff since 2006. “But we know we have a lot of healthy bodies. We have a lot of guys ready to go here, so it could be one of those where if he has some scrapes and bruises and maybe some things that we’re not sure about, and It’s been a super long day of travel, maybe we’ll go with some healthy, fresh guys. But if he’s feeling really good and his body is healthy then I think that would be a consideration to use him.”

The other consideration would be to use Blake as the 19th skater and put him on the ice situationally.

The 19th skater was not an option for using Jost in 2017. At the time, only 18 skaters were allowed. The 19th skater entered the rulebook two years later.

“We can always throw Blaker out for power play situations or something like that,” Jackson said. “He’s always a nice guy to add to Karl (Goehring’s) PP, so I think that’s definitely something we would think about.”

Who will fill in for Ness?

In the series opener, UND will go without Griffin Ness, a regular as the team’s fourth-line center.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference handed Ness a one-game suspension for a contact-to-the-head major during Saturday’s 4-3 exhibition win over the U.S. Under-18 Team. Ness will sit out Friday’s game and is eligible to return on Saturday.

“Griffin has been a very reliable man to us on that fourth line,” Jackson said. “He’s got good balance. He’s not a real burner or bigger, strong guy. But he’s cerebral. He’s really smart. He knows the next game. He’s dependable. We never take that for granted. He’s an anchor That’s disappointing, he’s out. We were disappointed. But we have other guys who can do it.”

Jackson named two candidates to fill that role freshman Ben Strinden or sophomore Matteo Costantini.

Strinden has been central this season.

“We’ve got some other guys who have the opportunity to step up and do that job,” Jackson said.

UND head coach Brad Berry missed last weekend’s exhibition game against the US Under-18 Team due to a family illness.

He is expected to be behind the bench for this weekend’s series against Lindenwood.

Jackson and Goehring trained without Berry early in the week.

“All we talked about when Brad was gone is he’s such a good man, we all respect him and care about him so much,” Jackson said. “One thing we said was, ‘Hey guys, let’s be prepared and sharp for when Coach Berry comes back.’ I think that was kind of a motivating force for the guys.”