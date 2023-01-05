Sports
USA Hockey Smooths Jackson Blake’s Journey Home; UND freshman is doubtful for Friday – Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS UND freshman forward Jackson Blake will play for the bronze medal in the World Junior Championships at 1:30 PM on Thursday in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Then the race home begins.
Whether Blake will play in the UND series opener against Lindenwood at 7:07 PM Friday at Ralph Engelstad Arena is still up in the air.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Blake’s travel arrangements back to Grand Forks were still booking.
“(Operations director) Pat Swanson was just talking to the people of the US about the flight options,” said UND assistant coach Dane Jackson. “Obviously it’s quite a long haul. It’s a lot better than coming back from Europe, I’ll say that.”
The last time UND was in this situation was January 2020.
Shane Pinto and the United States were eliminated in the quarterfinals in the Czech Republic on January 2. Pinto missed UND’s game on January 3 as he traveled back across the ocean, but played on January 4 and scored a goal in a win over Alabama Huntsville.
In 2017, Tyson Jost played in the gold medal game on January 5 in Montreal. He traveled to Omaha the next day and played on 30 minutes of sleep that night, scoring a goal and providing an assist in a win over the Mavericks.
Jost scored two more goals the next day in a series final victory, but ran out of gas in the final period. It was his fourth game in four days.
“I’m tired, I can tell you that,” Jost said after the series opener.
The coaching staff will talk to Blake once he gets back to gauge how he feels.
“Most guys are motivated to come back and play even if they’ve passed a challenge,” says Jackson, who has been on UND’s staff since 2006. “But we know we have a lot of healthy bodies. We have a lot of guys ready to go here, so it could be one of those where if he has some scrapes and bruises and maybe some things that we’re not sure about, and It’s been a super long day of travel, maybe we’ll go with some healthy, fresh guys. But if he’s feeling really good and his body is healthy then I think that would be a consideration to use him.”
The other consideration would be to use Blake as the 19th skater and put him on the ice situationally.
The 19th skater was not an option for using Jost in 2017. At the time, only 18 skaters were allowed. The 19th skater entered the rulebook two years later.
“We can always throw Blaker out for power play situations or something like that,” Jackson said. “He’s always a nice guy to add to Karl (Goehring’s) PP, so I think that’s definitely something we would think about.”
Who will fill in for Ness?
In the series opener, UND will go without Griffin Ness, a regular as the team’s fourth-line center.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference handed Ness a one-game suspension for a contact-to-the-head major during Saturday’s 4-3 exhibition win over the U.S. Under-18 Team. Ness will sit out Friday’s game and is eligible to return on Saturday.
“Griffin has been a very reliable man to us on that fourth line,” Jackson said. “He’s got good balance. He’s not a real burner or bigger, strong guy. But he’s cerebral. He’s really smart. He knows the next game. He’s dependable. We never take that for granted. He’s an anchor That’s disappointing, he’s out. We were disappointed. But we have other guys who can do it.”
Jackson named two candidates to fill that role freshman Ben Strinden or sophomore Matteo Costantini.
Strinden has been central this season.
“We’ve got some other guys who have the opportunity to step up and do that job,” Jackson said.
UND head coach Brad Berry missed last weekend’s exhibition game against the US Under-18 Team due to a family illness.
He is expected to be behind the bench for this weekend’s series against Lindenwood.
Jackson and Goehring trained without Berry early in the week.
“All we talked about when Brad was gone is he’s such a good man, we all respect him and care about him so much,” Jackson said. “One thing we said was, ‘Hey guys, let’s be prepared and sharp for when Coach Berry comes back.’ I think that was kind of a motivating force for the guys.”
- Lindenwood is located in St. Charles, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. That’s not far from where UND defender Ty Farmer grew up in O’Fallon, Mo. “I’ve known Lindenwood for a while. They’ve worked really, really hard over the last few years to build a DI program. I’ve known Coach (Rick) Zombo a little bit over the years. I know he’s worked hard to build a program there, so it’s great that this is happening in my hometown.’
- UND players have gathered to watch the World Junior Games. Defenseman Ethan Frisch said, “We’re watching Jackson. I think he’s playing really well. It’s nice to see him playing in (Riese) Gaber’s spot on that second power play unit, so it’s kind of nice to to see him get that. one (goal) in the exhibition game. It looked a lot like Gaber.”
- UND has almost a full number of players in training this week. The only players missing are Blake and Dane Montgomery (upper body injury).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/sports/und-hockey/usa-hockey-ironing-out-jackson-blakes-trip-home-und-freshman-is-questionable-for-friday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- USA Hockey Smooths Jackson Blake’s Journey Home; UND freshman is doubtful for Friday – Grand Forks Herald
- Ring Car Cam extends Amazon’s security footprint outside the home – GeekWire
- Earthquake in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad
- First Fridays, antiques, Sunday brunch and live music
- Gut bacteria may play a role in diabetes: study | health
- Addison Rae slays in IG post in lime green bodycon dress
- EU ban on deforestation-related goods sets benchmark, US lawmakers say | DEFORESTATION
- TGA investigates influencers after diabetes drug Ozempic was touted as weight loss treatment.health
- Viola Davis and Julius Tennon open the doors to their Los Angeles sanctuary
- Naomi Osaka: There is increasing speculation whether tennis star will play the Australian Open
- Jamaica Stock Exchange: JSE Bond Indices as of January 5, 2023
- The Netanyahu government’s promised judicial reform shocks Israel