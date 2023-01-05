UK Athletics’ 3.0 Streak reaches 21 semesters – UK Athletics





With grades finalized for the 2022 fall semester, University of Kentucky Athletics has surpassed its goal of a cumulative grade of 3.0 for 21 consecutive semesters, while Wildcat scholarship student athletes have a combined GPA of 3,243. Including unlisted athletes from all sports, the overall UK Athletics GPA was 3.275. The gymnastics team led the division with a fall GPA of 3.767 among scholarship-student athletes. The golf team was at the forefront of men’s sports in the UK, with a GPA of 3.578 among scholarship players. Individually, 411 Wildcats achieved a GPA of 3.0 or higher, including 109 Cats who achieved 4.0 for the semester. The UK’s high grades in the fall semester continues the trend of strong academic news: In November, British student-athletes tied the school record in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate with a mark of 92 percent. The UK has broken or equaled the GSR school record every year since the NCAA began measuring that statistic in 2005. The UK’s 92 percent is three points above the Division I national average of 89 percent. Including the 2022 Spring and Fall Commencements, 156 Wildcat student-athletes earned degrees or certifications during the calendar year, 14 of whom earned master’s degrees. UK Athletics supports the academic success of its student-athletes through CATS, the first academic center of its kind dedicated solely to serving student-athletes. CATS is a key part of the UK’s Student-Athlete Experience division, preparing student-athletes for life after the UK. University of Kentucky – Fall 2022 Team GPA Report Sport Compete

Scholarship Competitive exchange and non-exchange Basketball 3,501 3,505 Men’s basketball 2,816 3.005 Women’s Basketball 3,144 3,144 Football 2,592 2,720 Men’s Golf 3,578 3,578 Women’s golf 3,606 3,606 Gymnastics 3,767 3,709 rifle 3,491 3,491 Men’s football 3,460 3,460 Women football 3,501 3,517 Softball 3,570 3,567 STUNTING 3,429 3,363 Men swim and dive 3,195 3,192 Women’s swimming and diving 3,565 3,595 Men’s tennis 3,312 3,309 Women’s tennis 3,496 3,596 Men’s job 2,964 3,073 Women’s job 3,162 3,232 Men’s Cross Country 3,384 3,540 Cross country ladies 3,484 3,411 Volley-ball 3,188 3,225 Men Sports 3,072 3.123 Women’s Sports 3,444 3,436 General 3,243 3,275

