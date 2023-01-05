Prayers for Damar Hamlin Show connection between football and faith





As the ambulance carrying injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin slowly rolled off the field in Cincinnati Monday night, a group of players and team personnel knelt in a huge but intimate circle on the field. They bowed their heads, some laying hands on each other’s shoulders and others with tears streaming down their cheeks, in a moment of spontaneous prayer led by team chaplain Len Vanden Bos. The hushed crowd at Paycor Stadium burst into applause as the players knelt and again as they stood up. It was the first of many prayers in an extraordinary display of public piety that has unfolded across the country in the hours and days since Mr. Hamlins collapsed after what appeared to be a routine collision early in the game. Mr. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field and was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday night. The team said he showed signs of improvement. The incantation on behalf of the 24-year-old went beyond the pro forma thoughts and prayers that public figures often express after a tragedy. The outpouring reveals the way the Christian faith has long been intertwined with American football culture, tied to the sport through its popularity in the Bible Belt. Strengthening the bond is the proximity to players whose risk of physical danger in high-impact sports has attracted more publicity in recent years. Video circulated online of Bengals fans praying the Our Father in the stands. On ESPN Tuesday, analyst Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, told his colleagues on the live broadcast that I want to pray on my heart. He bowed his head and closed his eyes, and he did.

God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand, he said. I believe in prayer, we believe in prayer, and we lift up the name of Damar Hamlin in your name. His fellow anchors murmured: Amen.

Please pray for our brother, the Bills quarterback, Josh Allen wrote on Twitter, where players and coaches from around the league shared similar messages. All 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter profile pictures to a post that read PRAY FOR DAMAR, in the style of Mr. Hamlin’s blue sweater. Fans huddled in vigils outside the hospital in Cincinnati and outside Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, where Jill Kelly, the wife of former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, led a crowd in prayer. I think we all need to recognize the power of prayer from coaches, players, the staff and fans who were in that stadium, and the people around the world who watched, Troy Vincent, the executive vice president of football operations at the NFL, told reporters Wednesday afternoon. There is power in prayer. To outsiders, the intensity of these displays of faith might have seemed surprising, an unusual display of public devotion in an increasingly secular culture. To observers of the close relationship between Christianity and American football, the exhortations to prayer were self-evident.

It’s an example of seeing in public a Christian subculture that’s been embedded in the NFL for four decades, said Paul Putz, deputy director of the Faith & Sports Institute at Baylor University. Since the 1970s it almost had its own church. Most of the Christian ministries operating within the NFL are tied to the evangelical tradition, but the league’s religious culture is not outright conservative. Due in part to the NFL’s racial diversity, evangelicalism is less concerned with culture war politics and more with applying the Bible, understood through an evangelical lens, to the practical needs of players athletic performance, marriage and family, and coping with injuries and setbacks, said Mr. Putz. American sports culture is peppered with links to Christian organizations and expressions of the Christian faith, from pointing up to thank God after a good game to awarding Him a win in a post-game interview. But even within that context, football stands out. A case involving a high school football coach whose practice of praying on the field after games reached the Supreme Court last year. (It just made sense to do it on the battlefield, the coach told The New York Times of his dedication to the ritual, even at the cost of his job.) Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, now one of several ex-NFL players who are popular speakers at Christian conferences and churches, was known for getting down on one knee and bowing his head on the field, a move that came to be known as Tebowing.

The NFL has been very open and receptive to faith for many years, says Jason Romano, director of media at Sports Spectrum, a publication that covers the intersection of sports and Christian faith.

God has set up something like that, said Mr. Romano, emphasizing that he did not believe that God Mr. the Premier League for decades. After every game, he pointed out, players from both teams kneel at the 50-yard line for a prayer, a tradition that began in 1990 after a bitter Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants. NFL teams have chaplains, often affiliated with evangelical Christian organizations; and players can attend team Bible studies, pregame chapel services, and a popular annual retreat hosted by Pro Athletes Outreach, an evangelical ministry. For many players, the support of their team’s chaplains is like an oasis to us, like water in the desert, Vincent Rey recalled of his time as a former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker. He is now the chaplain of the team. He was at the game on Monday and hurried from the stands to join the team as his wife gathered with many of the player’s wives and girlfriends. Mr. Reys’ typical work as a chaplain is less dramatic. He conducts a weekly Bible study for players, a chapel service before games, advises individual players, and offers an evening meeting for couples, where he and his wife are currently leading a discussion on Draw Close, a Christian devotional that focuses on marriage.

That institutional culture means that for many, prayer is a natural response to a traumatic event like Mr. Hamlin’s injury. Public prayer is a twitch that people turn to, said Marcia Mount Shoop, a North Carolina pastor whose husband was an NFL coach for 12 seasons. It’s not seen as a sign of weakness because it’s been bundled with masculinity for decades, said Rev. Mount Shoop, the author of Touchdowns for Jesus and Other Signs of Apocalypse: Lifting the Veil on Big-Time Sports.

It is performed all the time by big, strong men, who will scare the hell out of everyone in a matter of minutes, she said. Mr. Hamlin graduated from a Catholic high school in Pittsburgh and has occasionally spoken about his faith. I feel like God is talking to me, he told a reporter in 2021, referring to his charity work. I really feel like that’s my goal. That’s why He put me here. Brian Tome, a former high school football player and Bengals fan, watched the game at home Monday night. What struck him, he said, was how television commentators struggled for words as they flipped from covering a season-ending game to pouring out fear and grief surrounding a medical emergency.

America needs to see people being empathetic, said Mr. Tome, the pastor of Crossroads Church, with branches in Cincinnati and elsewhere. These moments of crisis bring out something in us that is truly positive. About a mile from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Mr. Hamlin was sedated and in critical condition, Mr. Tome hosted a community prayer service at his church for Mr. Hamlin on Tuesday. We cannot participate in the medical process, he told the assembled crowd of about 100, as hundreds more streamed the service online. But we can participate in prayer. For former players, the injury was a reminder of the inherent risks of sport for some of them, a factor that led them to rely on a higher power. Bill Curry, a longtime college football coach who played 10 seasons in the NFL in the 1960s and 1970s, said the sport of football is unique in that players rely on each other intimately for both success and physical safety. Football is one of the few sports where you need every player for every game, he said. Mr. Curry was wheeled off the field in an ambulance in 1973 when a knee injury ended his career with the Houston Oilers. He said prayer was a constant resource for many in the league. We knew the risks we were taking and we knew anything could happen at any time, said Mr. Curry. We played the macho role, but deep in our hearts it was constant: Lord, I need you, please stand by my side. And Belson contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/05/us/damar-hamlin-prayers-football-religion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

