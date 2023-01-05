MSU hockey kicks off 2023 on the road in Ohio State: three things to watch

Michigan State hockey kicks off the new year with conference play resuming, and a tough road series awaits this weekend as the Spartans travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State No. 12.

MSU dropped from 11th to 14th in the US College Hockey Online poll after losses to Ferris State and Michigan Tech, the latter in overtime, last week at the Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids. It also took a dip in the Pairwise ranking, dropping from eighth to thirteenth.

The Spartans swept the Buckeyes in a pair of games at Munn Arena in November. Here are three things to look out for as MSU looks for similar results, this time on the road.

Return to form

MSU’s GLI performance was a bit astounding considering how well the Spartans had played their way through the grueling Big Ten slate in the first half of the season. They came off a hotly contested series split with Michigan and held a favorable position in the polls.

MSU controlled much of the game against Ferris on December 27, but the Bulldogs took advantage of a pair of MSU errors to win 4–2. The following night, MSU led 2–1 with less than two minutes to play against Tech before conceding a late tying goal to fall in overtime.

After scoring three or more goals in all eight November games for a 7-1 record in that span, MSU has only accumulated one game with three goals or more in the past six and is 1-5 in those games .

“I think as the season goes on we want to keep building and getting better every game,” said MSU coach Adam Nightingale. “The reality is it’s not always a straight path and sometimes you take a step back. But I think it builds determination in our group and we still believe in what we’re doing. It’s a challenge to have a great to be a teammate when things don’t go well.” I’m not going the way you want, but I think our guys did a good job sticking together and we’ll get through it together.”

Special teams work

MSU’s special teams have been struggling lately and will be put to the test against an OSU team that has the third-best power play in the conference and the No. 1 penalty kill not only in the Big Ten, but in the nation. The Buckeyes have allowed just eight goals in 84 short cuts.

Meanwhile, MSU has only one power play goal in the past six games. The power play has dropped to just a conversion rate of .187 (14 of 75), which ranks 35th. Scoring won’t be easy for MSU against Ohio State’s Jakub Dobes, one of the top goaltenders in the country, at even strength, so converting a few chances with the man advantage will be critical.

On the other hand, Spartans have conceded 15 power play goals, including five in the last three games. The penalty kill unit is still at 81.2% for the season, but the recent trend is cause for concern.

OSU’s Sadlocha restored

OSU senior forward Kamil Sadlocha was reinstated to the Buckeyes team this past week, according to an OSU spokesperson.

Sadlocha was “away from the team” for a total of six games and a total of more than a month after he was convicted on November 11 of a 10-minute game against the Spartans for making racial slurs against MSU’s Jagger Joshua.

Sadlocha geared up for OSU’s next series against Notre Dame before Joshua came out with a formal statement addressing Sadlocha’s comments. Joshua and the officiating squad from the November 11 game met with the Big Ten, and while the conference agreed with the officiating squad’s decision to eject Sadlocha, the league decided that due to an “absence of indisputable evidence no further disciplinary action would be taken. be taken.

That prompted Joshua to come forward, and the next day OSU announced that Sadlocha would be leaving the team.

“I think (Joshua) has done a great job and his teammates have all supported him, and on the other hand everyone makes mistakes and that shouldn’t be the end for anyone,” Nightingale said. “I have faith in Ohio State and their ability to help people change and I think at the end of the day some people make mistakes and you have to move on and I trust they went through a process with him and they feel he’s ready to be back in the team.”

It remains uncertain whether Sadlocha will be dressed for both games for OSU this weekend.

The Spartans and Buckeyes take on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. Friday’s game can be streamed on BTN-plus, while Saturday’s game is live on the Big Ten Network.

