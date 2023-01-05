Tennis legend Anand Amritraj was concerned about singles players not winning matches

Former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj is baffled that India’s top singles players are unable to win thrilling matches on the ATP World Tour despite having a decent game to support them, saying it is “worrying” .

Amritraj said that at the World Tour level, more than basic strokes, the ability to press and make the right decisions in the crisis situation dictates the outcome of the matches and the Indian players need to work on that.

Sasikumar Mukund, the top ranked singles player in the country, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal brought the higher ranked players close to the Tata Open Maharashtra but eventually fell short and exited the first round.

All of them took the game to a stage from which either player could have won, but couldn’t win points if it mattered. Mukund, ranked 340, lost 4-6 5-7 to Flavio Cobolli (ranked 171) while Ramkumar (ranked 435) lost to world No. 62 Pedro Martinez despite taking a one set lead (6-3 5-7 3 -6).

Nagal, whose ranking has dropped to 503 after the injury-forced break, stretched world No. 54 Flip Krajinovic to a three-setter, but lost the match when he tried to improvise in the decider in a tight situation.

“I was very impressed with Sumit Nagal, I thought he played great; just a few bad shots in the last set at 4-4, and that cost him the game,” said Amritraj, who was captain between 2008 and 2016 of the Indian Davis Cup team. 2013 and 2018, PTI told in an interaction.

“I watched Saikumar Mukund very close again, 6-4 7-5, a few shots here and there. I don’t understand why our guys, as good as they play, can’t win games on the ATP Tour.” They do good in Challengers, but they need to win matches in bigger events. “Closing matches seems to be a problem.”

The organizers handed 15-year-old Manas Dhamne a wild card and he came out with flying colours. He didn’t win the match, but put up a good fight against veteran American Michael Mmoh without being overwhelmed by the opportunity.

Amritraj, 71, said Dhamne’s defeat is still acceptable, but experienced players like Nagal and Mukund should be able to win. “The closure of the issue is worrying. In the case of the 15-year-old, it is a lack of experience, but to Sumit Nagal and Mukund, they have played enough in the Tour to close matches.”

“Tennis, as we know, is in the mind. Everyone has the shots, the backhand, the forehand, the volleys, and he serves at this level of the game. It’s a matter of how you finish the game. All that comes down to trust or what’s on your mind.” On the business side of the set or the match, how you serve. It comes down to a few points here and there.” Amritraj said that the phenomenon of Indian players getting injured often is not a good sign either.

Nagal underwent hip surgery in November 2021 and lost some four months of action. When he resumed competition, he eventually lost 11 games in the first round and is outside the top-500.

He achieved his biggest victory on his favorite surface (clay) against the German Daniel Altmaier, who was ranked 103rd at the time in October 2022 (now ranked 96th). Mukund suffered from a back problem in the past and he had also pulled out of a Davis Cup match against Pakistan due to a foot injury in 2019. Yuki Bhambri and Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost crucial times in their respective careers due to injuries.

“Mukund is 25. Sumit is about the same age. At this age, the most important thing is to stay in shape and stay fit. I am amazed at the number of injuries these young kids have these days.” In our generation, it almost never happened. I don’t know if it’s physical happiness or what it is. Now you look at Yuki, he hasn’t played much, but he was lucky enough to come back (from injury) and play.

“He played Davis Cup with me for five years. He’s one of my favorite players. He hasn’t played singles for a while and now only plays doubles with Saki (Saketh Myneni).”

India’s higher ranked player as of today is Mukund at number 340, a phenomenon that speaks volumes about the current state of Indian tennis. Amritraj, who finished third at the US Open in 1974, is of course disappointed.

“It is very sad for me that someone who ranks 340 is the best we have, strictly according to the rankings. Sumit Nagal had a chance to be in the top 100 or 150. I always wondered why Ramkumar was not in the top 100. It’s incredible to me that they all struggled in singles.”

Yuki Bhambri’s singles career has stalled due to injuries. He has chosen to only play doubles to extend his career. While Amritraj thinks Yuki shouldn’t ignore the singles completely, he doesn’t want Ramkumar to follow the Delhi player in making that decision.

“Ram should stay with singles for at least another year. There is always time to play doubles, Rohan is playing at 42 years old. is.

“As for Yuki, he had to call. He has a good partner in Saketh Myneni. Age 30 might also be a good time to move into doubles. Yuki has played some incredible singles five-six years ago. I not sure if he should ignore his singles, but it looks like he’s made up his mind. It’s a real shame because he’s still very talented,” he said.