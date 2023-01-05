Sports
Texas fires Chris Beard over domestic violence charges
Texas head coach Chris Beard was fired Thursday, less than a month after the school suspended him without pay following his arrest on domestic violence charges.
Co-head coach Rodney Terry, who has served as acting head coach since Beard’s suspension, will remain at the helm for the remainder of the season.
Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing the decision.
“The University of Texas has said goodbye to Chris Beard,” he said. “This was a difficult situation that we worked diligently through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to fire him with immediate effect.”
The university’s vice president of legal affairs, Jim Davis, wrote in a letter to Beard’s attorney, Perry Minton, that Beard engaged in “unacceptable conduct that makes him unfit to serve as head coach at our university.” does not determine whether Beard engaged in conduct unbecoming the school, Davis wrote.
Beard was arrested on the morning of December 12 after his fiancée, Randi Trew, told officers he was strangling her from behind, biting and punching her when the two got into an argument. Minton said at the time that Beard is “100% innocent of these allegations”, and Trew released a statement on December 23 denying telling police that Beard was strangling her.
“Chris didn’t strangle me, and I told the police that night,” Trew said in her statement. “Chris has stated that he acted in self-defense, and I’m not disputing that. I don’t believe Chris was intentionally trying to harm me in any way.”
Trew’s statement did not address why she made the emergency call or other details in the police report, such as bite marks and abrasions on her face and telling officers she couldn’t breathe for about five seconds.
The Travis County District Attorney’s office issued a statement Thursday morning to ESPN’s Myron Medcalf, hours before Beard was fired.
“The case is still under investigation and our prosecutors are reviewing all evidence, including recent statements and all evidence gathered by law enforcement,” the statement said. “Our firm takes all allegations of domestic violence seriously; in any case, we are committed to addressing the unique challenges that arise.”
Minton said in a statement that Beard is “crushed” by the news, claiming the university went ahead with the firing without questioning Beard or Trew.
“I am concerned that the University of Texas has made a terrible decision against the best interests of the university based on Twitter feeds and editorials — not the facts about a truly innocent man,” Minton said. “The university violated their agreement with the coach and we are devastated.”
Minton sent a letter early Thursday urging the university to keep Beard at work; the school responded that the letter showed a “lack of self-awareness”.
“It appears from your letter this morning that Mr. Beard does not understand the significance of the conduct he knows he is engaging in, or the resulting events that impede his ability to effectively run our program,” Davis wrote.
Beard had been the head coach at Texas since 2021 after spending five seasons with Big 12 rival Texas Tech. In his only full season in Austin, Beard went 22-12 before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Texas started 7-1 before Beard was arrested. Terry guided the Longhorns to five straight wins before losing to Kansas State at home on Tuesday.
Beard was on the second season of a fully guaranteed seven-year contract. His contract includes a provision that allows him to be dismissed for any reason for conduct, including charges of a felony.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
