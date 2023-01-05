Dates, schedule, fixtures and latest odds for the ODI tournament





Is it a year in the 21st century? Yes? Well, there will undoubtedly be a Cricket World Cup. In fact, 2023 is a peak year for limited overs international cup competitions, given that the Women’s 20-Over World Cup takes place in South Africa in February and March. England’s defense of the Men’s Over-50s World Cup is later this year. When and where is it? This World Cup was originally scheduled for spring 2023, but the coronavirus pandemic has messed up the calendars, leading the ICC to postpone it by about six months. According to the latest reports from the ICC, the tournament will be held in October and November, with the final on November 26. India will host the tournament, although a dispute between the boards of directors of India and Pakistan means there are doubts, albeit minor for now, whether India will retain the hosting rights. The dispute is about whether India will boycott the Asia Cup, which will be organized in Pakistan in September. If they do, Pakistan has threatened to boycott the World Cup in retaliation. Who is in? Only ten teams play in the tournament. Seven qualified automatically. They are: India (as hosts), and New Zealand, England, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan (according to results in ODI cricket since the 2019 World Cup). An additional team qualifies automatically, based on their ODI results. The four teams competing for this final automatic qualifying spot are the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland and South Africa. The final two places in the tournament will be determined in a World Cup qualifying tournament to be held in Zimbabwe in September. This qualifying tournament will feature the three teams missing out on automatic qualification, plus the lower-ranked ODI countries including Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Namibia, UAE and Nepal. What is the format of the 2023 World Cup? The 2023 edition follows the schedule of the 2019 edition: a round-robin stage, followed by semi-finals and a final. In the round-robin, all ten teams play against each other once. A win is worth two points and a draw or no result is worth one point. The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals, with the top-ranked team competing against the fourth-placed team and the second- and third-placed teams competing against each other. Full programs and schedule The matches and schedule cannot be announced until the last ten teams have qualified. However, working backwards from the suggested date of the final (November 26), the semifinals are likely to be on Tuesday, November 21 and Thursday, December 23. The 45 round-robin group stage games are likely to begin in early or mid-October. , with at least one game every day. What are the latest opportunities? At the beginning of 2023, the odds are as follows. India 5/2

England 11/4

Australia 9/2

Pakistan 7/1

New Zealand 8/1

