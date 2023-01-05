“Coach Prime” calls out Bellevue West QB





When it comes to rivalry, it looks like one focused on recruiting Nebraska football and recruiting Colorado Buffaloes, alive and well and will continue well into 2024. That’s because the Buffs and “Coach Prime”, Deion Sanders have made a brand new offer to Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin. Kaelin is credited as the third best prospect in Nebraska’s 2024 class and the 42nd best signal caller in the country for that year. According to most major recruiting services, Nebraska football recruiting has a bit of an edge right now, but the more schools that come in, the less grip Matt Rhule will have on the local kid. Kaelin already had some pretty heavy hitters calling for his services. In addition to the Cornhuskers, the Bellevue West product has offerings from Michigan State, Missouri, Florida State and now Colorado. Deion Sanders has ramped up Colorado’s recruiting efforts this season with a decent lead in the 2023 class. Now he’s trying to keep his own pace by getting players from Nebraska Football Recruiting’s backyard. It’s no wonder Daniel Kaelin is seeing more interest from Power 5 schools. After seeing limited action in his first and second seasons, he exploded onto the scene for Bellevue West in 2022. He finished his junior season with 3,186 yards, 36 touchdowns (3 more on the ground), and just seven interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. Now it looks like Coach Prime and Nebraska’s recruiting efforts are colliding for another player. It’s been a bit of a back and forth as to who has the upper hand in this newfound rivalry. The Huskers managed to get the best in the state in Malachi Coleman this cycle. He signed with the Huskers just a few days after visiting Boulder. However, Deion Sanders was not one to pass up on that loss. Just a few days later, Colorado secured the signature of former Nebraska Football Association Omarion Miller. Now Nebraska football recruiting followers will have to hold their breath for the next few months to see where Daniel Kaelin ends up.

