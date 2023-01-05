SJU Hockey returns to the Ice Friday vs. Gustavus

Saint John’s hockey returns to the ice with a home-and-home series against Gustavus Adolphus, beginning with a game at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. The two teams will complete the weekend series on Saturday, January 7 at 7 p.m. in St. Peter.

A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s (6-5-2, 3-2-1 MIAC) picked up a win and a tie in a pair of non-conference games against Concordia (Wis.) and Lawrence (Wis.) on December 9 and 10, respectively.

at Saint John’s 6, Concordia, Wis.0 (December 9)

Four seniors scored a goal on Senior Night as Saint John’s defeated Concordia (Wis.) 6-0 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud on December 9.

Senior forward Nick Michael (Waconia, Minn.) total five points (1g/4a), senior captain Augie Moore (Edina, Minn.) added four points with a hat-trick and freshman goaltender Jon Hoe (Chanhassen, Minn.) stopped all 15 shots for his first collegiate shutout. The four-point game was the fifth of Moore’s career and the multi-goal game was his seventh.

The Johnnies outpaced the Falcons by a 46-15 margin, including a 33-9 lead through the first two periods, and went 3-for-3 on the power play in the win.

Moore took advantage of a loose puck in the crease for his first goal of the game, on an early power play 1:09 into the game, and put a fine one-timer ahead from Michel three minutes later. The senior captain completed his first collegiate hat-trick at 1:32 p.m. of the first period. Michel was the primary assist on all three of Moore’s goals.

Senior forward Henry Enebak (Lakeville, Minn.) scored his second goal of the season 30 seconds into the second period and Michel made it 5-0 with a power play goal, his sixth of the season and 10th overall, 3:09 later.

Senior defender Joe Raleigh (Lake Elmo, Minn.) ended the scoring with his first collegiate goal, on the power play, with 1:55 left in regulation. Michel collected his fourth primary assist of the night and freshman defenseman Bricklayer Campbell (Rosemount, Minn.) picked up his third helper of the game on the scoring play.

t-Saint John’s 2, Lawrence 2 (December 10 at Rosemount)

SJU and Lawrence played to a 2-2 tie the last time the Johnnies competed at the Rosemount Ice Arena on December 10.

After a scoreless first period, a frame in which Lawrence defeated SJU 14-4 Jayden Jensen gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead with a short goal 5:15 into the second.

However, the rest of the period belonged to SJU. Michel tied the game with his eleventh goal of the season, a rebound from his own blocked shot, at 12:19 of the second period. junior defender Jack Olsen (Lakeville, Minn.) put SJU ahead with a power play goal, his first score of the season and second of his career, with 18 seconds remaining. The posted Johnnies flipped the shot difference in their favor, 13-7, in the period.

The third period was one of interesting penalties. Freshman defenseman Zak Enebak (Lakeville, Minn.) was checked high on the boards and it looked like SJU was going to get a power play, but Enebak was called for a beautification. Junior forward Lewis Crosby (Edina, Minn.) was called 1:32 later for unsportsmanlike conduct for allegedly spraying the LU goaltender, and Kyle Gierman made the power play count by tying the game at 2-2 with 11:46 left. to go.

The Vikings’ Cory Checco was called up for a five-minute (charging) major with 9:25 left, but the Johnnies only collected four shots on target during the man advantage. SJU finished 1-for-5 on the power play of LU’s 1-for-4 show.

Sophomore goalkeeper Bailey Huber (Mahtomedi, Minn.) made 29 saves in the tie as SJU finished leading 32-31 in shots.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Michel collected his second MIAC Men’s Hockey Offensive Player of the Week honors on December 12 for his six-point performance (2g/4a) in the Johnnies’ final two games. Michel leads SJU in goals (11) and points (18) in 12 games played this season. Nationally, Michel is second in NCAA Division III in six power play goals and third in goals per game (0.92).

QUICK HAT TRICK: Moore’s first period hat-trick in 13:32 against Concordia on December 9 was the fastest by a Johnnie since Gabriel Harren ’10 accomplished this feat in the first 10:44 of SJU’s 5-1 victory over Gustavus Adolphus on December 12, 2007, at the HBNHC. Brian Wachtler ’94 scored a hat-trick in the first 6:53 vs. St. Olaf on November 4, 1993, while Craig Herr ’91 did so in 4:43 vs. Iowa State on November 23, 1991 (see below). Both found the net in the second period for four goals each.

Craig Herr ’91 v Iowa State (11/23/91)

-0:41 in 1st period (even)

-2:07 in 1st period (power play)

–4:43 in 1st period (power play)

-9:53 in 2nd period (power play)

Brian Wachtler ’94 vs. St. Olaf (12/4/93)

-2:01 in 1st period (power play)

-5:15 in 1st period (even)

–6:53 in 1st period (power play)

-6:36 in 2nd period (even)

Gabriel Harren ’09 vs. Gustavus (12/12/07)

-7:34 in 1st period (even)

-10:18 in 1st period (shorthand)

–10:44 in 1st period (even)

Augie Moore vs. Concordia, Wis. (12/9/22)

-1:09 in 1st period (power play)

-4:09 in 1st period (even)

–13:32 in 1st period (even)

STAT COMPARISONS: The Johnnies have the statistical lead in three of the four main categories.

Scoring offense

-SEVEN: 3.15 gpg.

-GAC: 2.15 gpg.

GAA

-SEVEN: 2.08

-GAK: 3.72

Power game

-SJU: 33.3 percent (19-57) *No. 2 in Division III

-GAC: 5.6 percent (2-36)

Penal murder

-GAC: 87.0 percent (40-46)

-SEVEN: 76.7 percent (33-43)

A LOOK AT THE GUSTIES: Gustavus Adolphus (2-9-2, 0-5-1 MIAC) shared his few games in Wisconsin-Superior last weekend (December 29-30). The Gusties recorded a 3-1 victory over the hosts Yellowjackets in the first game, before falling to Marian (Wis.) the next day by a score of 5-3. The Sabers broke a 2-2 stalemate in the third period with three goals in a row. Freshman forward Nate Stone leads the team in points with seven (3g/4a), while sophomore forward Jac Triemert leads the team in goals (5) and sophomore forward Joey Gimberlin has a team-best six assists. Both are next behind Stone by six points each. Junior Jackson Hjelle leads a contingent of three goaltenders with a 2.94 GAA and .903 save percentage (232 saves) in 11 games.

LAST SEASON: SJU won the season series last year with a pair of wins.

at Saint John’s 5, Gustavus 1 (December 2, 2021)

SJU scored the last four goals of the game in a 5-1 win over Gustaaf on December 2, 2021 in the HBNHC. The Johnnies beat the Gusties 46–35, including a 34–24 margin after the first period, and broke a 1–1 tie with three goals in a 3:46 span in the second period.

Junior forward Max Chest (Edina, Minn.) started the game scoring with a rebound goal, his third score of the season, 3:34 into the game.

Tyler Ebner tied the game for Gustavus with an enveloping goal 5:01 into the second period, but SJU answered with the three-goal burst in the second half of the frame. Sophomore forward Spencer Rudrud (Eden Prairie, Minn.) returned the lead to SJU with his second goal of the season at 12:22. Moore followed up with his third goal 3:29 later and Michel made it 4–1 with an unassisted goal, his fifth of the season, 17 seconds later.

Junior forward Jose Maucieri (Crosby, Minn.) ended the scoring with a breakaway goal, his first as Johnnie, midway through the third period. Goalkeeper Mac Berglove ’22 was a season high with 34 saves in the win.

Saint John’s 4, on Gustavus 1 (December 3, 2021)

The Johnnies completed Gustavus’ weekend win with a 4-1 road win – the team’s fourth consecutive win on December 4 (2021) at St. Peter. SJU scored a pair of goals 32 seconds apart in an underwhelming first period. The visitors trailed the Gusties 14–2 in the opening stanza and both of GAC’s shots on goal came in the first 34 seconds of the game.

Michel put SJU on the lead with his team-leading sixth goal – and 10th point of the season – with 4:55 left in the first period. He also had a goal disallowed for a high stick with 9:46 remaining in regulation.

Rudrud made it 2-0 with his third collegiate goal and second of the series 32 seconds later. Maucieri extended the visitors’ lead to 3–0, his second goal in as many games, with 7:17 left in the second period.

Jack Westlund ended the shutout for GAC with a power play goal, the first of the season for the Gusties (1-for-23), 6:24 into the third period. The two-goal deficit did not last long, however, as Moore returned the three-goal margin to the Johnnies 40 seconds later with his 20th career goal. Berglove made 19 saves to improve to 6-2-1 on the year.

SERIES HISTORY: The Johnnies have beaten or drawn the Gusties in 50 of their last 63 meetings – a 41-13-9 record – and have a home record of 25-5-3 (a record of 23-4-3) since the 1992-93 season. 3 in the last 30 games at the HBNHC). SJU has won each of the last seven general meetings and is 11-2-2 in the last 15.