Originally known as the “Games of Peace and Joy,” the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, tragically turned into a high-stakes terror game when 11 Mushroom Kingdom athletes were held hostage by terrorists from Planet Mobius. 50 years later, we look back at the most shocking two-day event in the history of international sports competitions. Mushroom Broadcasting Company provided coverage for the 1972 Games. MBC Sports’ Lakitu interrupted the Dream Racing broadcast to report that terrorists had scaled the six-foot wire fence protecting the Olympic Village and entered Team Sonic’s headquarters. “One athlete was shot instantly, Silver the Hedgehog,” Lakitu announced on the air. “They’re holding 14 other hostages. The latest news is that another man has been murdered.” Two more members of Team Sonic were executed by members of the Black September Toad Liberation Organization, a militant group that claimed responsibility for the earlier assassination of Jordanian Prime Minister Wasfi Tal. Then the attackers made their demands known. We demand the speedy and immediate release of 200 Toads held hostage in various prisons across Mushroom Kingdom. We also demand the removal of Princess Peach as head of state before she competes in the 100m hurdles later this afternoon. The failure of a rescue attempt by West German officials resulted in the deaths of all hostages, although 5 of the 8 terrorists were also killed. The incident stained the legacy of the Olympics for decades to come, with many officials and athletes to this day lamenting the impact of the harrowing events. Mama Mia, said an anonymous member of the International Olympic Committee and former athlete who competed in that year’s Games. This is not what the Games are about. I understand that the historical relationships between the Mushroom Kingdom and Planet Mobius are complex and difficult, but there has never been a need for such carnage. Wow! At the end of the day, the International Olympic Committee just wants to celebrate the best runners, swimmers and dream table tennis players in the world. Let’s go! The sports world will never forget the summer events of 1972, hoping to minimize political injustice on the global sports stage for years to come. At the time of writing, we are closing our coverage of the Mario Strikers World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

