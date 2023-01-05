Steve Smith’s shock appeal about cricket future after century in Third Test

Steve Smith made a shock call about his Test future after scoring his 30th century. Image: Cricket.com/Getty

Steve Smith has made the shocking revelation that he don’t know how much longer he will play Test cricketsaying he will deal with his future by tour. Smith made his 30th Test century at the SCG on Thursday, past Don Bradman’s career mark of 29.

He also passed Michael Clarke to fourth on the list of all-time top goalscorers for Australia. But the 33-year-old has since revealed he may not be playing Test cricket for much longer.

Australia faces the prospect of a changing of the guard in the coming years, with openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja, both 36 and Smith not far behind at 33. Earlier this summer, Smith admitted he doubted he would play long enough to break Ricky Ponting’s record of 41 Test centuries.

But speaking after stumps in the third Test against South Africa on Thursday, Smith explained how close he is to quitting. The New South Welshman said he could not guarantee how many more home test summers he would play.

“We’ll see. I’m enjoying it at the moment,” Smith told reporters after Australia went down 4-475. “I really can’t say how long I will play. I’m not sure.

“I’m taking it tour by tour, just enjoying it, enjoying training and also trying to get better. While I’m doing that, I’m happy playing, but I don’t know how long that will last.”

Smith said passing on his vast experience to younger players is one of his priorities. “For me it’s about getting better and helping some of the other hitters come through,” he said.

“Just try to convey as much knowledge as you can about the circumstances and ways to handle it. If I can say something and see that light come on when someone comes up with something, it gives me a big kick.”

Smith’s final century was the fourth of his career with the SCG, equal to Khawaja and only behind Ponting (six) scored in tons on the famous ground. His batting of 104 also helped him become only the sixth man to score more than 1000 Test drives in Sydney.

With a century left, he will elude Matthew Hayden into outright third on the list of hundreds of Australians scored and just one behind Steve Waugh (32) in second. “I don’t play for that kind of thing, but it was cool to look up and see my name among those great players,” he said. “It was quite special.”

Steve Smith Praises Usman Khawaja After SCG Domination

Smith’s fourth century with the SCG came just minutes after Khawaja also completed that goal with his third consecutive ton on the ground. Khawaja finished day two on 195 not out after rain brutalized his attempt to reach 200 for stumps.

“He’s at the top of his game,” said Smith. “He scores at will and hits beautifully.

“He, like Davey (Warner), can play as long as they want. They both play very well.

“It was a great innings. He played exceptionally well from ball one. He hit his areas, was nice and patient when needed, played the spin well. Hopefully tomorrow he can make 200 or even 300 (more runs).”

Smith said the Aussies aim to hit big on Friday to secure a total that would prevent them from batting again. Bowling South Africa cheaply and enforcing the follow-on seems the only viable way for the Aussies to win the final Test of the series, with 43 overs lost to bad weather on the first day and more on the way.

“If we can hit pretty big in these first innings, that could potentially give us some options,” said Smith. It seems like it rains here all the time for test matches, which isn’t ideal if you have a dry surface and you want that spin and reverse swing to come into play.”

