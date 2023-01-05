Sports
No. 8 Men’s Tennis Example: Miami Spring Invite
No. 8 Texas at Miami Spring Invite (No. 7 Georgia, No. 10 South Carolina, Miami)
When: Fri.-Sun., Jan. 6-8, 2023
Where: Neil Schiff Tennis Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
Live Stats: hookem.at/MTN-Stats
Live Video (against Miami opponents only): hookem.at/MTN-Watch
Format: Please note this is not a two match competition, all results are individual and not team.
Schedule (local time is Eastern)
Friday
9am ET / 8am CT singles
1pm ET/12am CT Doubles
2pm ET/1pm CT Singles
Saturday
9am ET / 8am CT singles
1pm ET/12am CT Doubles
2pm ET/1pm CT Singles
Sunday
8am ET/7am CT Singles
NB 10:30am ET/9:30am CT Doubles
2pm ET/1pm CT Singles
Notes
-ITA Preseason Rankings
Texas was ranked No. 8 in the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll, announced on January 4. The ranking marks a return to the top 10 for the Longhorns, who finished No. 12 last season, and is also their 62nd straight week in the top 15 dating back to April 2018.
-Challenging non-conference schedule
The Longhorns have 10 non-conference dual games scheduled this season against teams appearing on the preseason ITA national rankings, starting with a road game ranked No. 13 in Florida to open dual match play on January 15. 2 Ohio State (February 5), No. 3 TCU (March 4), and No. 12 Stanford (March 9) with the game against TCU prior to Big 12 play to make it non-conference. Home welcomes Texas No. 7 Georgia (January 22), No. 20 Pepperdine (February 10), No. 15 Arizona (February 12), No. 23 Texas A&M (February 26), No. 19 NC State (March 14), and No. 9 USC ( March 26)
-Back from 2022
Heading into its fifth season under head coach Bruce Berke, Texas returns nearly all of its regular singles and doubles lineups from a team that persevered through an injury-plagued 2022 season yet finished with an 18-11 record, its eighth straight season of 18 or more wins, an appearance in a eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, and a fourth consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The only departure was senior Richard Ciamarawho went out in style by combining with Cleeve Harper to win the NCAA Doubles National Championship. That duo earned double All-America honors, as did the combination of Eliot Spizzirri and Hello Woldeab. Micah Braswell was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in singles, while Spizzirri and Pierre-Yves Bailly were the second-team all-conference in singles. Bailly was also named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Chih Chi Huang and Eve McDonald return after combining to play the majority of matches at No. 6 singles just like Nevin Arimilli and Ishan Talluri.
National Doubles Champion
Cleeve Harper and Richard Ciamara won the 2022 NCAA Doubles National Championship last May at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois. It was the seventh doubles title in UT history with six different pairs, and the first since 2015 when Lloyd Glasspool and Søren Hess-Olesen won it. It is also only the second since 1944 when John Hickman and Felix Kelley won it, while Hickman and Walter Driver won it in 1943. The others are Bruce Barnes and Karl Kamrath in 1931, and back-to-back victories by Lewis White and Louis Thalheimer in 1923 and 1924.
-Brown arrives on the 40
The Longhorns add a new face for 2023 in true freshmen Luke Brown from Plano, Texas. Brown is a January enrollee who was the top ranked player in the state of Texas and rated No. 6 nationally by TennisRecruiting.net. During his junior career, he has earned a total of 19 USTA National Balls, including eight golds, nine silvers, and two bronzes. He has also achieved a No. 1 USTA national ranking in every age category from 12s-18s. Brown completed most of his high school coursework at iUniversity Prep and spent his last semester at Laurel Springs School.
-Berque at the helm
Bruce Berke will begin his fifth season as head coach with Texas after taking over midway through the 2019 season. From there, he has led the Longhorns to a 70-22 (.761) overall record, including going 18-11 last season with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. It also includes a 24-6 in 2022 with an appearance in the Final Four, 13-3 in a season shortened by the 2020 pandemic, and 15-2 in 2019 en route to leading Texas to the first-team National Championship. The Longhorns also earned the Big 12 regular season championship that year. Texas finished in the top four in three of those seasons at No. 3 in 2021, No. 4 in 2020, and No. 1 in 2019, while ranking No. 12 in 2022.
-Autumn closure
The Longhorns had some impressive results during the 2022 fall game, culminating in Eliot Spizzirri making the singles final of the ITA National Fall Championships and the semifinals of the ITA All-American Championships. Spizzirri also collaborated with Cleeve Harper to reach the doubles semifinals of the All-Americans and the Round of 16 at Fall Nationals. The duo twice defeated the No. 2-ranked doubles pair of USC’s Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye during the fall. Overall, in singles, Spizzirri posted a 10-3 record and was 8-0 against ranked opponents. Hello Woldeab was also exceptional in singles, with an 11-2 record with 10 of those wins against ranked opponents, two against top-15 players, and the only two losses both against top-40 enemies. He reached the final of the Commodore Invitational, falling in three sets and making the Round of 16 of the ITA All-Americans. Micah Braswell was limited in the fall, but still reached the quarterfinals of the All-Americans, while Eve McDonald (8-2) and Ishan Talluri (7-4) both set solid fall records. Pierre-Yves Bailly missed the fall while recovering from an injury.
-Final Fall ITA individual national rankings
Texas had five entries in the latest fall ITA individual rankings released on November 16 with four in singles and one in doubles. That included two top 15 singles and one top 10 doubles. Pierre-Yves Bailly did not play in the autumn, so he did not appear in the rankings.
Single people
number 3 Eliot Spizzirri
No. 13 Hello Woldeab
No. 30 Micah Braswell
No. 104 Eve McDonald
Doubles
No. 7 Cleeve Harper/Eliot Spizzirri
– Sixth year at the Texas Tennis Center
Texas completed its fifth year at the Texas Tennis Center with a 10-3 record last season, with its only losses coming to the top-five teams by 4-3 scores against No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Ohio State, and 6 -0 to No. 4 Baylor, giving the Longhorns an overall record of 58-8 (.879) in their history. Texas posted a 2021 tally of 14-2, including wins over No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 9 Florida, and No. 15 Arizona. In a shortened 2020 season, UT posted a 9-0 record with wins against No. 8 Stanford, No. 18 Georgia and No. 21 Florida State. The Longhorns finished 2019 15–1, including wins over No. 1 Ohio State, No. 6 Baylor, and No. 12 Columbia, along with three NCAA Tournament wins. Its only loss that year came at No. 15 USC. During its inaugural season, Texas posted a 10–2 record, including winning the 2018 Big 12 Tournament.
Sources
2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/1/5/mens-tennis-no-8-mens-tennis-preview-miami-spring-invite.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
