Sports
Mark Allen reveals how ‘good guy’ Ronnie O’Sullivan helped him off the snooker table over the past three years
Mark Allen has revealed that Ronnie OSullivan was one of the first people to message him when he was going through a divorce and says the seven-time world champion is a “good guy off the table”.
Allen split with his wife in 2020 and struggled in the following months, declaring himself bankrupt in 2021.
Snooker
The weight loss has contributed to a huge improvement in Allen’s game and he has been player of the season so far.
I know I’ve had a few fights with Ronnie on the table over the years, but away from the cameras and one on one he’s always been really good to me, Allen told World Snooker Tour.
Every time I have asked for something he has given me his time. When I left my marriage, he was one of the first players to message me and tell me to call if I need him.
That says more about who he is as a person than how he acts when the cameras are on. I think he plays sometimes, to get people to talk.
I was not surprised that the conversation took place. We sat in his room for 45 minutes to an hour talking and discussing all sorts of different things.
It wasn’t all snooker related, there was a lot about life in general. It was great for him to give me time, especially as he was chasing the seventh world title. He was also doing his documentary and none of those cameras were there, which meant we had a good talk. He’s a good guy off the table.
The weight loss, plus the return to a positive lifestyle and personal life, has put Allen on the table.
Going into next week’s Masters, which starts on January 8, as one of the favorites, he feels he now realizes the importance of having the right balance when he’s not working.
I would 100 percent say I’ve been too dismissive of these things in the past, he continued. I may have been a little overconfident in my ability at the table. It’s not always about that. Sometimes it’s about looking at the parts away from snooker, which I’ve left out.
I won’t make that mistake again because the game has moved on. The standard is so good and you have to find that little bit extra to set yourself apart from the crowd.
The guys competing to win things do things off the table to keep themselves in shape. That’s what I’m looking at right now.
Allen also recently enlisted sports psychologist Paul Gaffney to help him, revealing that using goal setting has changed his mindset.
On the psychological side, it’s interesting because I’ve never been one to set goals, the 36-year-old continued.
Of course I want to become world champion, everyone in snooker has such ambitions. However, I never put it on a pedestal. Paul has tried to prioritize things more. He does want me to have goals. Things have definitely changed mentally in terms of what I want to do and how I want to get there.
I was always pretty strong mentally, but he took me to the next level. It’s fine to come from behind to win games now and then, but to do that consistently you have to be very strong mentally. I showed that at the UK Championship.
– – –
|
