Sports
Lady Vols Claims 24th Spot in ITA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll
The position marks back-to-back seasons the Lady Vols have started the year ranked, the first time they have done so under head coach Alison Ojeda. The 24th-place finish is also the same as the team finished a season ago after falling in the regional to sixth-seeded NC State.
The ranking, voted on by a committee of 12 regional presidents, features eight teams currently on the Lady Vols schedule, four of which are Southeastern Conference opponents and four non-conference opponents.
Tennessee will begin its double season three weeks from Friday at ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio, where it will face a Wake Forest team receiving votes in the poll. The host of the tournament, Ohio State, checks in at No. 17 on the charts.
The Lady Vols have one more individual event before entering the double year, traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Michigan Invitational on January 13-15.
The full ITA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll sponsored by Tennis-Point can be found below:
1. Texas (7)
2. North Carolina (5)
3. NC status
4.Oklahoma
5. Texas A&M
6. Duke
7.Virginia
t8. Georgia
t8. Stanford
10. Pepperdine
11.Miami (FL)
12. Cal
13. State of Oklahoma
14. South Cal
15. Maroon
16.UCL
17. State of Ohio
18. Florida
19. State of Arizona
T20 Michigan
t20. Vanderbilt
22. Iowa State
23.UCF
24.Tennessee
25. Georgia Tech
Votes Received: Baylor, Kansas, San Diego, Texas Tech, UCSB, Wake Forest
