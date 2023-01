Surreys Alec Stewart takes a break from cricket to look after his wife | Surrey

Alec Stewart has taken a temporary leave of absence from his role as director of Surrey cricket to care for his wife Lynn as she begins another round of treatment for the cancer she was first diagnosed with in 2013. In order to provide for his wife and family during this difficult time, Alec has decided to temporarily step away from his day-to-day duties, Surrey said in a statement. Surreys CEO Steve Elworthy will take over as Director of Cricket on an interim basis. All our thoughts are with Alec, Lynn and the family and we wish them all the very best, said Elworthy. The club will fully support Alec and the family during this furlough and ask everyone to respect their request for privacy. Stewart, who played 133 Tests for England and made 266 first-class appearances for Surrey in a 22-year career as a senior player, has been married to Lynn since 1991. He retired from first-class cricket in 2003 and was appointed Executive Director at the Oval in 2011, and has been Director of Cricket since 2014. Under his management, Surrey won promotion from Division Two of the County Championship the following year, winning the title twice, including last year. Last March, after being considered one of the favorites for the then-vacant post of England men’s cricket general manager at the England and Wales Cricket Board, he withdrew from the selection process for unspecified family reasons. Rob Key, who eventually got that job, then tried to recruit Stewart as England’s main selector, but again he decided not to make the move, and Luke Wright was appointed instead. Meanwhile Gary Ballance, the 33-year-old former England batsman who is set to make a second international debut for his native country later this month after being named in Zimbabwe’s squad for their three-game ODI series against Ireland on Wednesday , has accepted the five allegations from the Cricket Discipline Commission he had been made in relation to claims of racist conduct in Yorkshire. He no longer has to appear at the committee hearings, which are expected to be rescheduled in the spring after last November’s postponement.

