OSU’s king of patience, Brandon Weeden, says college football is broken

 


Since the NCAA Transfer Portal door opened on Dec. 5, 27 major college quarterbacks have moved from one school to another. Another 11 QBs, including Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and University of Tulsas Davis Brin, have not yet decided where they will end up.

You may never again see what Brandon Weeden was at OSU in 2007-11, or what David Johnson was at Tulsa in 2004-08: extraordinarily talented and extraordinarily patient.

As the most talented passer in OSU history, Weeden waited three full seasons before becoming the Cowboys starting quarterback. Johnson waited four full seasons before becoming the Golden Hurricane starter, and as a senior in 2008, he totaled 46 touchdown passes and over 4,000 passing yards. In passing efficiency, Johnson was No. 2 nationally second only to OU’s Heisman Trophy QB Sam Bradford.

Speaking Wednesday with the Tulsa World, Weeden marveled at the impact of the transfer portals on college football and Oklahoma State’s roster. In a month since the portal opened, 16 Cowboys dove in.

It’s only been 11 or 12 years since I played, Weeden said, but with the portal and NIL I can’t fathom how much everything has changed.

Weed’s opinion on the portal as it is currently managed? He’s not a fan.

The grass isn’t always greener. That’s usually not the case, said 39-year-old Weeden, who played seven seasons in the NFL and now lives in Edmond with his family. I hate everything about the transfer portal.

Even during that stint in 2009 when he was the No. 3 Cowboy quarterback behind starter Zac Robinson and backup Alex Cate, did Weeden ever consider a transfer?

It never once occurred to me, Weeden replied. Even when we had an offensive system that involved the quarterback on the run game, I wasn’t looking to go anywhere else. Never once. You can write that.

I was confident it would work out for me in the end, and I knew I wanted to play at Oklahoma State.

In 2009, Weeden already had a redshirt season. With a transfer, he would be ineligible to play major college football in 2010 and would only be eligible for one more season.

Instead, Weeden stayed and teamed up with dynamic new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen in 2010 and shattered OSU records. He was third nationally in passing yards and sixth in touchdowns with 34.

The 2009 Cowboys scored 47 touchdowns. Weeden’s 2010 Cowboys scored 71 touchdowns, and his prime target Justin Blackmon was Biletnikoff Award winner.

In 2011, with Todd Monken succeeding Holgorsens coordinator, Weeden rode OSU to the Big 12 title, a 12-win finish and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Stanford. Blackmon repeated as the Biletnikoff receiver.

In two seasons with Weeden as the starter, Oklahoma State was 23-3. It happened because he was willing to wait for his chance to run the show.

In 2007, after being a right-handed pitcher in the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Kansas City Royals organizations, Weeden decided to try his hand at college. As a walk-on and a 23-year-old married man, he bought a house in Stillwater and became a cowboy.

On Wednesday, Weeden said his phone was full of messages from OSU buddies concerned about the wave of departing portals.

I will always support Oklahoma State, he said, but the people out there are (angry), man.

It is clear that Weeden did not use the word (angry). I replaced (angry) with a word my editors wouldn’t like. Weeden says he gets personal (angry) when he sees Cowboys move to rival Big 12 programs.

Speaking not specifically about OSU portal players, but about college football as a whole, Weeden said, “Guys just bounce from school to school to school, I don’t know, man. Some of those guys are soft, and if I’m a coach, I want to I don’t want those guys. Those guys who don’t want to compete, I don’t want those guys. A lot of that happens. This is one of the reasons why I would never coach.

If you say right, yes, Weeden was a quarterback whose toughness was not put to the test, you would be dead wrong. He played the entire 2010 season with a serious thumb injury to his passing hand. He refused surgery because he did not want to miss several games. There was pain with every grip of the football.

Weeding on the Portal, Part II: And if there are players who feel threatened by new guys coming in through the portal, and they don’t want the competition, that’s BS too. Competition makes everyone better. If you don’t compete every day in practice, how can you compete and win on Saturday? Go compete.

If you want to compete at the next level, NFL people are watching what you do in college. If a man is afraid of losing his job on the practice field, he will be red flagged.

Also, Weeden added, I think some guys just wanted to be recruited all over again and feel special.

Weeden says college football is broken, and he and I agree: In most cases, the immediate eligibility component of the transfer portal should be eliminated.

If there is a legitimate family reason for an athlete to move, he would immediately qualify elsewhere. If there was a coaching change, the players on that team would immediately be eligible elsewhere.

However, if there is a move just because a footballer is dissatisfied with playing time or wants to leave because it is now considered a weirdly trendy thing, then that player would have to sit out for a season.

Even if he had already taken a redshirt season, he would retain residual eligibility after his season of inactivity. If he were still eligible at School A for two more seasons, he would have two seasons at School B, but only after sitting during the post-transfer season.

So there you have one man’s take on the NCAA Transfer Portal and the instant eligibility aspect that has made roster management a coach’s nightmare.

That one guy happens to be Brandon Weeden, who accepted his OSU backup role despite his fine arm talent. He eventually became the most important player in OSU’s Mike Gundy era.

