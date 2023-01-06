Sports
Dad. tennis coach accused of assaulting student
UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A tennis coach in Bucks County is accused of sexually assaulting a student. Hector Andres Jacome Jaramillo, 24, faces several charges, including indecent assault against a child under 16.
Upper Makefield police say the attacks happened when the two were traveling together for tennis tournaments.
According to a statement of probable cause, the alleged attacks occurred at private residences and hotels in Solebury Township, Upper Makefield Township, Florida and abroad, where he and the victim traveled to tennis tournaments.
Police say the allegations came to light after the victim told her mother, who contacted police. The victim’s mother was too distraught to speak on camera, but she told CBS Philadelphia she fears there may be more victims.
According to police, Jacome Jaramillo worked as a private tennis coach and traveled to various facilities and camps.
According to the affidavit, the abuse began in 2020 and continued until this week, when the victim turned himself in to police.
After the 24-year-old suspect got out of jail, CBS Philadelphia went to his Lawrenceville address to hear his side of the story.
His father told CBS Philadelphia that his son won’t talk.
“He’s innocent,” his father said.
Police say it’s scary to come forward, but they are ready to help anyone who has been victimized.

