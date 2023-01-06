Live Updates: Frozen Fenway women’s college hockey doubleheader





This year’s college hockey action at Fenway Park kicks off with a women’s doubleheader on Friday. Here’s what you need to know for every matchup: No. 4 Quinnipiac vs. Harvard, 3 p.m The Bobcats (18-3-0, 8-1-0 ECAC) enter this conference matchup fresh off a split with No. 2 Wisconsin, bouncing back from a 3-0 shutout with one of their own. QU scores the sixth most points per game in the nation (3.57) and allows the second fewest (1.05), next to the best penalty kill in Division I (95.24 percent). Junior forward Olivia Mobley leads the way with 28 points (8g, 20a) in 21 games, while senior goaltender Logan Angers has a .934 save percentage, a 1.36 GAA and five shutouts in 14 appearances. You have to look sharp to stay sharp Can’t wait to take the ice cream at Frozen Fenway in our new threads! Three more days! #TeamFirst X #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/1cMcDEpwh4 Harvard Women’s Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 3, 2023 Meanwhile, the Crimson (4-8-2, 3-5-2 ECAC) haven’t come out of the gates as expected. They’re coming off a 2-1 victory in St. Lawrence to go 3-5-2 in their last 10. Harvard scores just 1.64 goals per game, conceding 3.07. The power play struggled (4 percent), but the penalty kill (87.5 percent) was strong. Senior forward Anne Bloomer produces a point per game with 11 points (7g, 4a) in as many games. Sophomore netminder Alex Pellicci has a .923 save percentage, a 3.03 GA and three shutouts in 14 games. Boston University vs. Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m The Terriers (7-12-0, 6-9-0 HEA) last played on December 9, coincidentally against Holy Cross, and won 3-2, ending a four-game skid. They average 2.11 goals per game and give up 2.58. Senior forward Julia Nearis leads BU with 15 points (7g, 8a) in 19 games, and senior goaltender Andrea Brndli has a .942 save percentage, a 1.92 GAA and two blank sheets in 10 games. Scenes upon arrival #GoCrossGo pic.twitter.com/Ht97f0xqoo Holy Cross Women’s Hockey (@HCrossWHockey) January 5, 2023 As for the Crusaders (2-18-1, 1-14-0 HEA), this will also be their first play since the December 9 encounter with the Terriers. They are in the midst of a 13 game losing streak, scoring 1.14 goals per game and allowing 3.10. Junior forward Bryn Saarela leads the team 4-5–9 in 21 games, and junior netminder Madison Beck has had most of the workload, with a .920 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA in 16 appearances.

