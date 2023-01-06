Sports
Tee Higgins has ‘positive’ communication with Damar Hamlin’s mother
CINCINNATI – Prayers between Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin’s family go both ways.
In his first comments since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed, Higgins said Thursday that Hamlin’s mother, Nina, has reached out and offered prayers of support in the wake of his clash with Hamlin during Cincinnati’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
“It was just telling me she’s thinking about me, praying for me and things like that, telling me he’s okay, all the good, positive things,” said Higgins, who added that knowing that Hamlin is improving, makes him feel good inside.
Higgins, who went to Clemson, played against the Bills safety in college while Hamlin went to Pitt. The two also spent time together at Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd’s annual football camp in the Pittsburgh area, where Boyd and Hamlin are from.
Higgins talked about the last play of Monday’s game, which was eventually postponed. Initially, Higgins said he believed Hamlin had flopped after he tackled Higgins on a 13-yard completion. When he looked again, he understood the seriousness of the situation.
“I just turned my head to try not to think about it because I know it was something crazy and something tragic,” Higgins said. “It was difficult.”
The Cincinnati players received updates on Hamlin’s condition before doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center held a press conference to provide updates on his condition. According to officials, Hamlin is awake and responsive and able to communicate in writing.
When Higgins received news of Hamlin’s condition in the morning, Higgins called it a “great relief from his chest” as he and the Bengals prepared for their Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Boyd said he knew Higgins felt bad about the situation because he was involved in the final stretch before Hamlin was driven off the field in an ambulance. Boyd said he kept in touch with his fellow Bengal receiver because of how Higgins felt after the match and said those critical of Higgins’ role in the situation were disrespectful.
“Tee’s human too,” Boyd said. “It could have turned around. It could have been Tee. Ultimately, it’s football.”
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who addressed reporters along with head coach Sean McDermott on Thursday for the first time since the terrifying scene unfolded, remained seated after the press conference and said he wanted to support Higgins.
“I want to say one more thing, I didn’t contact Tee. I hope he got some relief today. I saw some stuff on Twitter. And people shouldn’t attack him at all,” Allen said. “And I’m glad Damar’s family came out and said that. And hopefully he found some relief today. Because that’s football play. And I hope he doesn’t take that on because there’s nothing else he could have do. in that situation.”
Boyd, Higgins and the rest of the Bengals held their first full practice since Monday’s abbreviated game. When practice ended on Thursday-afternoon, the team had yet to hear whether the Bills-game will continue.
But the process of getting ready for an opponent was a welcome feeling for many in the Cincinnati locker room, including Higgins. He was one of those playing on one of the two ping pong tables in the locker room with music playing through the speakers, signs that the Bengals were trying to operate as normally as possible.
Higgins said he remains focused on preparations for Sunday’s showdown against the Ravens as the Bengals try to position themselves for their upcoming postseason run. Higgins said he didn’t think about skipping the game.
This report uses information from The Associated Press.
