19 Wrestling Open 2023 at F&M Open and UNC Dual





PHILADELPHIA The 19th ranked University of Pennsylvania Wrestling team is back on the mats to open the 2023 portion of its schedule with a pair of events this weekend. The Red and Blue will send a group of 23 wrestlers to the F&M Open on Friday, January 6, then host the University of North Carolina for their first dual of the 2023 calendar year. The one-day tournament will take place at Franklin & Marshall’s Campus in Lancaster, Dad. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

The David H. Lehman F&M Tournament

January 6, 2023 | 9 am | Alumni Sports and Fitness Center | Lancaster, up.

Watch | Live results

Friday, January 6, 2023 5:45 a.m.: Gym opens for participants and staff

6:45 a.m.: Skin checks

07:00: Weighing (5 scales)

8 a.m.: Alumni Sports & Fitness Center opens for fans

9:00am: Start of the Dave Lehman F&M open

6:30 p.m.: Expected end of Dave Lehman F&M open MATCH INFORMATION

#19 Penn (1-3, 1-0 EIWA, 0-0 Ivy League) v North Carolina (2-5, 0-0 ACC)

January 7, 2023 | 8pm | The Palestra | Philadelphia, PA.

Watch Penn will send 23 wrestlers to the F&M Open on Friday, January 6.

The wrestling group includes freshmen Brady Pruett , Sean Seefeldt , Evan Mougalian , Nico Nardone , Kyle Hauserman , Jackson Polo , Hunter Gandy , Louis Colaiocco , Adam Thomson and Matthew Cruise . The sophomores are Rich Delsanter, Connor Strong , Jackson Dean and Cole Spencer . The upperclassmen are juniors Lucas Richie Vince Mannella, Cam Conner, Jake Stefanowicz , Malachi Wiley and John Stout and the seniors are Gabriel Miller mike kistler, Nate Hoaglund and Zakari Loudini. On Saturday, the Quakers will host UNC for their second home game of the season. Penn is coming off a 29-3 double victory over Army at The Palestra on December 9 and a second-place finish at the 58th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships. UNC closed out 2022 at the Collegiate Duals in New Orleans where they went 1-2. The Tar Heels started with a 28-7 victory over Central Michigan, then lost back-to-back duals against #1 Penn State (37-3) and #14 Cornell (31-9). Quaker Note Meal * For the second season in a row, head coachRoger Queenhas mentioned Carmen Ferrante, Doug Zapp and Ben Goldina’s captains for the #TheMovement.

* Nine Quakers continue to receive national recognition. Ryan Miller(125), Michael Colocco (133),Carmen Ferrante(141), Anthony Artalona (149), Doug Zapp (157), Luke Revano (165), Nick Incontrera (174), Cole Urbas (197) and Ben Goldin (285) all achieved national rankings.

* Penn comes from a second-place finish at the 58th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships. Seven Quakers reached the podium with #13 Michael Colocco taking the title at 133 lbs. #13 Anthony Artalona opened the two-day event with a fall in 13 seconds to take the title for Fastest Fall at the championships. Next to Colaiocco, Penn saw #18 Nick Incontrera finish second at 174 pounds, #10 Doug Zapp take third place at 149 pounds and Artalona is fourth at 157 pounds. Luke Revano (165), #29Cole Urbas(197) and #24Ben Goldin(285) all placed seventh.

* The red and blue scored big on the mat at the Midlands Championships. As a team, Penn earned 520 match points, which was 133 more than Northwestern’s 387 in second place. The Quakers had the most overall wins of any team with 68, nine more wins than 57 ahead of the second-place Northwestern. Revano led all wrestlers with the most total match points, earning 71 points for the Red and Blue.

* Penn will be well represented in the EIWA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 as Clint Mater C’97 W’97 and Dr. Rick Springman EAS’02 Gr’09 will be inducted into the EIWA Hall of Fame. Tickets for the 119th EIWA Championships are on sale now and can be purchasedhere. PROJECTED PENN SETUP*

125 #31Ryan Miller 133 – No. 8 Michael Colocco 141 – #30Carmen Ferrante 149 – #10 Doug Zapp 157 – No. 15 Anthony Artalona 165 – No. 29 Luke Revano 174 – No. 15 Nick Incontrera 184 Maxim Hale 197 – #33Cole Urbas 285 – #27Ben Goldin PROJECTED UNC SETUP*

125: #33 Jack Wagner/Cole Hunt

133: #30 Joey Melendez/Jace Palmer

141: Caden McCrary/#21 Lachlan McNeil/Leo Maguigad

149: Zach Sherman/Wil Guida/Charley Barry/Marcus Loving

157: #4 Austin O’Connor

165: Joey Mazzara/Gino Esposito

174: Quay Tenold

184: #17 Gavin Kane/Wilson Major

197: #33 Max Shaw/Cade Lautt

285: Brandon Whitman/Aydin Guttridge/Alberto Hernandez *Penn rankings are the highest ranked individuals from the following list of rankings: Amateur Wrestling News, Flo-wrestling, Intermat, Wrestlstat, The Open Mat and Wrestling Insider Newsmag. UNC rankings are from Intermat Tickets for the 119th EIWA Championships are on sale now. This year’s championships will be held at The Palestra on March 4 and 5. All Session tickets, as well as individual sessions, are on sale and available for purchase nowhere. #The movement

#FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/1/5/-19-wrestling-open-2023-at-f-m-open-and-unc-dual.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos