#19 Wrestling Open 2023 at F&M Open and UNC Dual
PHILADELPHIA The 19th ranked University of Pennsylvania Wrestling team is back on the mats to open the 2023 portion of its schedule with a pair of events this weekend. The Red and Blue will send a group of 23 wrestlers to the F&M Open on Friday, January 6, then host the University of North Carolina for their first dual of the 2023 calendar year. The one-day tournament will take place at Franklin & Marshall’s Campus in Lancaster, Dad.
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
The David H. Lehman F&M Tournament
January 6, 2023 | 9 am | Alumni Sports and Fitness Center | Lancaster, up.
Watch | Live results
Friday, January 6, 2023
5:45 a.m.: Gym opens for participants and staff
6:45 a.m.: Skin checks
07:00: Weighing (5 scales)
8 a.m.: Alumni Sports & Fitness Center opens for fans
9:00am: Start of the Dave Lehman F&M open
6:30 p.m.: Expected end of Dave Lehman F&M open
MATCH INFORMATION
#19 Penn (1-3, 1-0 EIWA, 0-0 Ivy League) v North Carolina (2-5, 0-0 ACC)
January 7, 2023 | 8pm | The Palestra | Philadelphia, PA.
Watch
Penn will send 23 wrestlers to the F&M Open on Friday, January 6.
The wrestling group includes freshmen Brady Pruett, Sean Seefeldt, Evan Mougalian, Nico Nardone, Kyle Hauserman, Jackson Polo, Hunter Gandy, Louis Colaiocco, Adam Thomsonand Matthew Cruise. The sophomores are Rich Delsanter, Connor Strong, Jackson Deanand Cole Spencer. The upperclassmen are juniors Lucas RichieVince Mannella, Cam Conner, Jake Stefanowicz, Malachi Wileyand John Stout and the seniors are Gabriel Millermike kistler, Nate Hoaglundand Zakari Loudini.
On Saturday, the Quakers will host UNC for their second home game of the season. Penn is coming off a 29-3 double victory over Army at The Palestra on December 9 and a second-place finish at the 58th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships. UNC closed out 2022 at the Collegiate Duals in New Orleans where they went 1-2. The Tar Heels started with a 28-7 victory over Central Michigan, then lost back-to-back duals against #1 Penn State (37-3) and #14 Cornell (31-9).
Quaker Note Meal
* For the second season in a row, head coachRoger Queenhas mentioned Carmen Ferrante,Doug Zappand Ben Goldina’s captains for the #TheMovement.
* Nine Quakers continue to receive national recognition. Ryan Miller(125),Michael Colocco(133),Carmen Ferrante(141),Anthony Artalona(149),Doug Zapp(157), Luke Revano (165),Nick Incontrera(174), Cole Urbas (197) and Ben Goldin (285) all achieved national rankings.
* Penn comes from a second-place finish at the 58th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships. Seven Quakers reached the podium with #13 Michael Colocco taking the title at 133 lbs. #13 Anthony Artalona opened the two-day event with a fall in 13 seconds to take the title for Fastest Fall at the championships. Next to Colaiocco, Penn saw #18Nick Incontrerafinish second at 174 pounds, #10Doug Zapptake third place at 149 pounds and Artalona is fourth at 157 pounds.Luke Revano(165), #29Cole Urbas(197) and #24Ben Goldin(285) all placed seventh.
* The red and blue scored big on the mat at the Midlands Championships. As a team, Penn earned 520 match points, which was 133 more than Northwestern’s 387 in second place. The Quakers had the most overall wins of any team with 68, nine more wins than 57 ahead of the second-place Northwestern. Revano led all wrestlers with the most total match points, earning 71 points for the Red and Blue.
* Penn will be well represented in the EIWA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 as Clint Mater C’97 W’97 and Dr. Rick Springman EAS’02 Gr’09 will be inducted into the EIWA Hall of Fame. Tickets for the 119th EIWA Championships are on sale now and can be purchasedhere.
PROJECTED PENN SETUP*
125 #31Ryan Miller
133 – No. 8Michael Colocco
141 – #30Carmen Ferrante
149 – #10Doug Zapp
157 – No. 15 Anthony Artalona
165 – No. 29Luke Revano
174 – No. 15 Nick Incontrera
184 Maxim Hale
197 – #33Cole Urbas
285 – #27Ben Goldin
PROJECTED UNC SETUP*
125: #33 Jack Wagner/Cole Hunt
133: #30 Joey Melendez/Jace Palmer
141: Caden McCrary/#21 Lachlan McNeil/Leo Maguigad
149: Zach Sherman/Wil Guida/Charley Barry/Marcus Loving
157: #4 Austin O’Connor
165: Joey Mazzara/Gino Esposito
174: Quay Tenold
184: #17 Gavin Kane/Wilson Major
197: #33 Max Shaw/Cade Lautt
285: Brandon Whitman/Aydin Guttridge/Alberto Hernandez
*Penn rankings are the highest ranked individuals from the following list of rankings: Amateur Wrestling News, Flo-wrestling, Intermat, Wrestlstat, The Open Mat and Wrestling Insider Newsmag. UNC rankings are from Intermat
Tickets for the 119th EIWA Championships are on sale now. This year’s championships will be held at The Palestra on March 4 and 5. All Session tickets, as well as individual sessions, are on sale and available for purchase nowhere.
#The movement
#FightOnPenn
