Will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams return to the Buckeyes for 2023?





COLUMBUS, Ohio While healthy, Miyan Williams formed one half of an effective Ohio State football duo in 2022. Williams has not explicitly announced that he will be back with the Buckeyes for a fourth season in 2023 messages on Twitter and Instagram both said Unfinished business, hinting that the Cincinnati native will stay with OSU rather than pursue an early entry into the NFL Draft. Willems then attached to the Columbus Dispatch that those messages meant he will be back in Columbus this fall. Williams Instagram post also contained the hashtag #ForGranny. That is probably a reference to Tryphena Williams, his grandmother who died in early September. Williams attended her funeral the Thursday before the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin, then rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. Featured Buckeyes Stories Ohio State’s defensive backroom is still paying for the recruiting sins of past coaching failures What JaHad Carter’s Commitment Means for Ohio State Football Safety in 2023 JK Johnson, part-time starter in 2022, steps into transfer portal A week later, he turned in an even bigger performance, totaling 189 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in a loss to Rutgers. Williams also topped 100 yards in victories over Northwestern and Indiana. Still, he struggled through a season-long string of injuries to his hand, ankle, and knee. He also came down with a stomach flu ahead of the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia, which limited his playing time. Williams scored a touchdown in that game, but only contributed three times for 8 yards. Neither he nor starter TreVeyon Henderson were consistently healthy in the second half of the season. Henderson missed the regular season Finals against Michigan due to a foot injury that never improved, and underwent surgery after the season. Williams has exceeded outside expectations. He was a late addition to the Class of 2020 as a three-star prospect from Winton Woods. Ohio State expelled him from Iowa State after failing to get pledges from senior backs. With a twisting running style, Williams’ low center of gravity and stout build have enabled him to gain mileage and keep the attack on track. He also showed his ball skills in the season opener against Notre Dame, sliding down the sidelines to make one of the most crucial catches of the season. Williams averaged 6.45 yards per carry, which ranked third among all Big Ten players. His 14 touchdowns also ranked third in the conference. Ohio State has a receding depth behind those two top options. Freshman Dallan Hayden showed his potential in second half blowouts against Indiana and Maryland. He started the playoff game. Promising freshman Evan Pryor suffered a season-ending injury in preseason camp, but would likely be on track to contribute this fall. Chip Trayanum could return full-time to running back after moving to linebacker following his transfer from Arizona State. Henderson and Williams, at their best and healthiest, showed how to boost this attack. Both back at the top of the depth chart would be good news for OSU’s still undecided freshman quarterback and the offense as a whole. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

