The top 5 men’s college hockey storylines to watch in the second half of the season

As the World Juniors draw to a close and the holiday season draws to a close, the men’s college hockey schedule is starting to heat up again.

The first semester of action had no shortage of surprises, from great individual runs to some surprise teams making waves.

As a new semester begins, here are the key storylines to watch in the second half of the 2022-23 season:

Can Denver repeat?

This question was the beginning of my preseason storylines, and it still stands today.

The Pioneers have had a stranglehold on the No. 1 ranking in the USCHO poll pretty much all season so far, aside from some jockeying at the start of the season.

At the top of the NCHC standings, David Carle’s team is in the national top-15 in goals per game (3.55) and eighth in goals against (2.25). With one of the best records in Division I at 16-4-0 (8-2-0 NCHC), Denver has consistently found ways to win, even when there are areas to improve, such as the 77.6 percent penalty kill. They’ve had seven wins in a row, going 14-2-0 since an upset early-season sweep at UMass.

The Pios also have some potential Hobey Baker candidates in sophomore forwards Massimo Rizzo (8-18–26) and Carter Mazur (15-5–20). Senior forwards like senior forward Casey Dornbach (9-13–22) and junior defenseman Mike Benning (7-12–19) have also made a nice contribution. Goalkeeper Magnus Chrona has been well maintained with a .907 save percentage, even if he hasn’t fully replicated last year’s form.

There have only been eight repeat champions, but Denver may be poised to be the ninth.

The race for the Hobey Baker

Like every season, a few early frontrunners have emerged in the race for the best individual hardware in Division I.

First, there is freshman forward Ryan McAllister and senior forward Jason Polin from West Michigan. McAllister leads the nation with 38 points (10g, 28a) in 22 games, eight ahead of Polin, the nation’s goal-scoring leader with 19 (30 points), who also has five (!) hat-tricks this season.

McAllister is one of many freshmen to have their name firmly in the conversation thus far, be it Michigan’s Adam Fantilli (11-15–26 in 16 games), Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud (12-15– 27 in 20 games) and Logan Cooley (10-15–25 in 19 games) or Quinnipiac’s Colin Graf (9-20–29 in 19 games).

Not to mention other veteran players like Northeastern senior forward Aidan McDonough (12-13–25 in 19 games) or goaltenders like QU’s Yaniv Perets (.919 SV%; 1.78 GAA).

More skaters and netminders are sure to show up as the season progresses.

Can Merrimack, Penn State and Michigan State Hold Up?

These three programs were among the biggest surprises in Division I hockey this season.

Penn State and Michigan State were picked to finish as the bottom two teams in the Big Ten going into the year, while Merrimack was also not expected to make much noise in Hockey East, landing eighth in the conference’s preseason poll.

Fast forward to the time of writing, and every team is well over .500. The Nittany Lions are a top five team, ranked fifth and with an overall record of 17-5-0. Meanwhile, the Warriors have snuck into the top-five, finishing sixth and currently eighth nationally at 14-5-0. As for the Spartans, they hovered just outside the top 10, coming in at 14th in the latest poll with a 12-9-1 marker.

PSU has ranked wins over Michigan, Minnesota, MSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame and RIT. As for Merrimack, their most impressive wins were against UMass (twice), UConn and Providence, while Michigan State had victories over UMass Lowell, OSU, Penn State and Michigan.

Their schedules are only going to get tougher given the level of parity in Hockey East and the Big Ten this year. So it’s reasonable to wonder if they can maintain their pace through the end of the regular season and potentially make some noise in the postseason.

The races in the NCHC, Big Ten and Hockey East

Not only are Hockey East and the Big Ten loaded, but the NCHC is once again one of the premier conferences in the country.

Hockey East has six teams in the top 20, including Boston University, Merrimack and UConn in the top 10. Rounding out the pack are Providence, UMass and UMass Lowell. Not to mention Northeastern, which has fallen out of the polls but could still be capable of a season-ending push.

In the Big Ten, you have Minnesota and Penn State in the top five, plus Michigan in the top 10. Then there’s Ohio State, Michigan State, and Notre Dame.

Looking at the NCHC, Denver is one of the top countries and looks like one of the teams to beat, not to mention No. 4 St. Cloud State. Not to be forgotten is Western Michigan, a dominant show at the Great Lakes Invitational, as well as vote receiving teams such as Colorado College and Omaha. As in Northeastern, Minnesota, Duluth and North Dakota’s seasons may not have gone as they planned, but there is potential for late peaks with those teams as well.

Just one win separates Denver and St. Cloud in the NCHC, as the top five in the Hockey East standings tie. While Minnesota has amassed an eight-point lead in the Big Ten, several teams behind the Gophers are by no means out.

These three races will surely be on the line for the postseason.

Can anyone in the ECAC challenge Quinnipiac?

Turning to one more conference to watch, the ECAC seems certain that Quinnipiac will lose as things stand.

The Bobcats have an 11-point lead over Harvard at 10-0-0 in conference (15-1-3 overall). The Crimson are 7-1-0 in conference play (9-3-1) overall. Behind them are Cornell and Colgate.

QU has moved up the rankings rapidly this season, securing the No. 2 spot in recent weeks. The Bobcats have only the 40th strongest schedule in the nation and they took full advantage, having the best overall defense in the nation (1.84 goals conceded per game) and checking in fourth with 4.16 goals per game.

If there are any teams that have a chance to overtake Quinnipiac, it’s probably No. 10 Harvard or No. 18 Cornell. The Crimson have the individual talent to keep up with QU and also have one of the best offenses in the country (3.77 goals per game). Harvard’s and Quinnipiac’s power plays have nearly identical success rates, just over 26 percent, while Harvard’s and Cornell’s penalty kill units are superior to the Bobcats.

Quinnipiac will face the Crimson twice and the Big Red once over the course of the next few weeks, and those games will serve as one of QU’s biggest tests the rest of the way.