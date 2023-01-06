Sports
The top 5 men’s college hockey storylines to watch in the second half of the season
As the World Juniors draw to a close and the holiday season draws to a close, the men’s college hockey schedule is starting to heat up again.
The first semester of action had no shortage of surprises, from great individual runs to some surprise teams making waves.
As a new semester begins, here are the key storylines to watch in the second half of the 2022-23 season:
Can Denver repeat?
This question was the beginning of my preseason storylines, and it still stands today.
The Pioneers have had a stranglehold on the No. 1 ranking in the USCHO poll pretty much all season so far, aside from some jockeying at the start of the season.
HISTORY:Every Division I men’s hockey champion since 1948
At the top of the NCHC standings, David Carle’s team is in the national top-15 in goals per game (3.55) and eighth in goals against (2.25). With one of the best records in Division I at 16-4-0 (8-2-0 NCHC), Denver has consistently found ways to win, even when there are areas to improve, such as the 77.6 percent penalty kill. They’ve had seven wins in a row, going 14-2-0 since an upset early-season sweep at UMass.
A look at Justin Lee’s game winner.
Just in time. pic.twitter.com/a7mT19dpGW
Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) December 18, 2022
The Pios also have some potential Hobey Baker candidates in sophomore forwards Massimo Rizzo (8-18–26) and Carter Mazur (15-5–20). Senior forwards like senior forward Casey Dornbach (9-13–22) and junior defenseman Mike Benning (7-12–19) have also made a nice contribution. Goalkeeper Magnus Chrona has been well maintained with a .907 save percentage, even if he hasn’t fully replicated last year’s form.
There have only been eight repeat champions, but Denver may be poised to be the ninth.
The race for the Hobey Baker
Like every season, a few early frontrunners have emerged in the race for the best individual hardware in Division I.
First, there is freshman forward Ryan McAllister and senior forward Jason Polin from West Michigan. McAllister leads the nation with 38 points (10g, 28a) in 22 games, eight ahead of Polin, the nation’s goal-scoring leader with 19 (30 points), who also has five (!) hat-tricks this season.
OH MY. BRONCO’S. #NCAAHockey X @WMUHockey
pic.twitter.com/0A6ae1pD1D
NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) December 29, 2022
McAllister is one of many freshmen to have their name firmly in the conversation thus far, be it Michigan’s Adam Fantilli (11-15–26 in 16 games), Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud (12-15– 27 in 20 games) and Logan Cooley (10-15–25 in 19 games) or Quinnipiac’s Colin Graf (9-20–29 in 19 games).
Not to mention other veteran players like Northeastern senior forward Aidan McDonough (12-13–25 in 19 games) or goaltenders like QU’s Yaniv Perets (.919 SV%; 1.78 GAA).
HOBEY BAKER: Click or tap here for the latest Hobey Baker Award watch list
More skaters and netminders are sure to show up as the season progresses.
Can Merrimack, Penn State and Michigan State Hold Up?
These three programs were among the biggest surprises in Division I hockey this season.
Penn State and Michigan State were picked to finish as the bottom two teams in the Big Ten going into the year, while Merrimack was also not expected to make much noise in Hockey East, landing eighth in the conference’s preseason poll.
WORLD JUNIORS: Here’s every Division I hockey player in this year’s tournament
Fast forward to the time of writing, and every team is well over .500. The Nittany Lions are a top five team, ranked fifth and with an overall record of 17-5-0. Meanwhile, the Warriors have snuck into the top-five, finishing sixth and currently eighth nationally at 14-5-0. As for the Spartans, they hovered just outside the top 10, coming in at 14th in the latest poll with a 12-9-1 marker.
We would like to congratulate Alex Jefferies on receiving the @hockey_east Player of the Month Award!
Here’s a supercut of his performance in the month of December!#GoMack X #Mission Merrimack pic.twitter.com/WAYIJZKngs
Merrimack Men’s Hockey (@MerrimackMIH) January 4, 2023
PSU has ranked wins over Michigan, Minnesota, MSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame and RIT. As for Merrimack, their most impressive wins were against UMass (twice), UConn and Providence, while Michigan State had victories over UMass Lowell, OSU, Penn State and Michigan.
Their schedules are only going to get tougher given the level of parity in Hockey East and the Big Ten this year. So it’s reasonable to wonder if they can maintain their pace through the end of the regular season and potentially make some noise in the postseason.
The races in the NCHC, Big Ten and Hockey East
Not only are Hockey East and the Big Ten loaded, but the NCHC is once again one of the premier conferences in the country.
Hockey East has six teams in the top 20, including Boston University, Merrimack and UConn in the top 10. Rounding out the pack are Providence, UMass and UMass Lowell. Not to mention Northeastern, which has fallen out of the polls but could still be capable of a season-ending push.
LATEST RANKING: Click or tap here for the latest USCHO poll
In the Big Ten, you have Minnesota and Penn State in the top five, plus Michigan in the top 10. Then there’s Ohio State, Michigan State, and Notre Dame.
Looking at the NCHC, Denver is one of the top countries and looks like one of the teams to beat, not to mention No. 4 St. Cloud State. Not to be forgotten is Western Michigan, a dominant show at the Great Lakes Invitational, as well as vote receiving teams such as Colorado College and Omaha. As in Northeastern, Minnesota, Duluth and North Dakota’s seasons may not have gone as they planned, but there is potential for late peaks with those teams as well.
The last non-conference games are this weekend and then it’s over #NCCHockey Play…
A reminder of where we stand heading into 2023 pic.twitter.com/VQx3IEo06h
The NCHC (@TheNCHC) January 5, 2023
Just one win separates Denver and St. Cloud in the NCHC, as the top five in the Hockey East standings tie. While Minnesota has amassed an eight-point lead in the Big Ten, several teams behind the Gophers are by no means out.
These three races will surely be on the line for the postseason.
Can anyone in the ECAC challenge Quinnipiac?
Turning to one more conference to watch, the ECAC seems certain that Quinnipiac will lose as things stand.
The Bobcats have an 11-point lead over Harvard at 10-0-0 in conference (15-1-3 overall). The Crimson are 7-1-0 in conference play (9-3-1) overall. Behind them are Cornell and Colgate.
SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest Division I men’s hockey scores
QU has moved up the rankings rapidly this season, securing the No. 2 spot in recent weeks. The Bobcats have only the 40th strongest schedule in the nation and they took full advantage, having the best overall defense in the nation (1.84 goals conceded per game) and checking in fourth with 4.16 goals per game.
The last time we played Dartmouth?
Vic did this… we still don’t know how #BobcatNation X #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/nEAyDjkFtL
Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) January 5, 2023
If there are any teams that have a chance to overtake Quinnipiac, it’s probably No. 10 Harvard or No. 18 Cornell. The Crimson have the individual talent to keep up with QU and also have one of the best offenses in the country (3.77 goals per game). Harvard’s and Quinnipiac’s power plays have nearly identical success rates, just over 26 percent, while Harvard’s and Cornell’s penalty kill units are superior to the Bobcats.
Quinnipiac will face the Crimson twice and the Big Red once over the course of the next few weeks, and those games will serve as one of QU’s biggest tests the rest of the way.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/icehockey-men/article/2023-01-05/top-5-mens-college-hockey-storylines-watch-second-half-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The top 5 men’s college hockey storylines to watch in the second half of the season
- Loral Wins Two Awards for Inclusive Beauty Technology at CES 2023
- An earthquake was felt in many parts of the city, the epicenter of which is Afghanistan
- Argentina invites Biden and Xi Jinping to Latin American summit
- Gloomy prospects for UK construction in 2023, Glenigan warns
- Did US Representative Kevin McCarthy blame Trump for Capitol Riot?
- GM reclaims U.S. auto sales crown from Toyota
- Google tells Apple to fix ‘pixelated’ video messages in ads
- Adidas takes Thom Browne to court over striped design
- Netflix releases Break Point trailer: game. set. Matching. | ATP tour
- The Daily Show Reveals When Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones and More Will Be Guest Hosts
- Xbox controllers with screens, HTCs Quest competitors, and more gaming news for Thursday, January 5th