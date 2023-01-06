Bills: Security Damar Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement’ | National

Connect with us

ORCHARD PARK, NY (AP) Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what doctors treating him call remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours, the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field .

While still seriously ill, he has shown that he appears to be neurologically intact, the Bills said in a statement. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

Hamlin’s agent, Ronald Butler, told The Associated Press that Hamlin was awake and able to grab the hands of family members at his hospital bed.

The developments came as the Bills would return to practice on Thursday for the first time since then Hamlin collapsed when his heart stopped after making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals on Monday night. The sophomore player spent the past two days sedated and in critical condition.

Dr. Timothy Pritts said on a conference call that the neurological signs of improvement began Wednesday evening as Hamlin gradually woke up and the rest of his body was healing. Hamlin could communicate in writing; he cannot speak because of a breathing tube in his throat.

Last night he could come out and take orders and even ask who won the game, Pritts said.

Play was suspended after Hamlin collapsed and it has not been determined if or when it will resume.

The answer is yes, Damar, you have won the game of life, Pritts said.

Dr. William Knight credited the quick medical response with saving Hamlin’s life.

He said a doctor was at Hamlin’s side within a minute of him collapsing and acknowledged that the defensive back had no heartbeat. Knight said Hamlin needed CPR and CPR on the field.

It’s been a long and hard road over the past three days… he’s made a pretty remarkable improvement, Knight said.

The good news came as the Bills prepared to play a home game against the New England Patriots, and while the team was still dealing with the shock of seeing their teammate collapse on the field.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick called the update on Hamlin’s health encouraging.

Life is bigger than this game. And I think this is one of those humble moments for all of us,” Belichick said.

As for how his players handled preparations for Sunday’s game, he said they are currently navigating it.

I think we all did our best, Belichick said. “All those questions are out of our control. I’m not going to worry about that. We try to control what we can control. That’s what we did here and how we did it. And we did our best.

After returning home early Tuesday after the game was suspended, the Bills held meetings and a walkthrough drill without any media presence on Wednesday. On Thursday, players were spotted arriving at the facility, though the team has yet to release a practice schedule.

Numerous players from across the league, former teammates and those who only knew Hamlin on Monday expressed their support, saying they were shocked by what unfolded in front of a North American TV audience.

Colts safety Rodney Thomas made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati on Tuesday to be next to his former high school teammate.

He’s a fighter. I know he’s a fighter and there’s no other thought in my mind than him walking away on his own, Thomas said Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who played for Buffalo the past four seasons, had dinner delivered to the hospital for Hamlin’s family and medical staff.

Hamlins marketing representative Jordon Rooney said on Wednesday that the player’s family was supported by the kind words and deeds.

They are delighted now, Rooney said. Damar is still their primary concern. But for them, they are always looking at how to turn a slightly disturbing situation into a good one. The recovery from this will be incredible for him and his family.

What remains unclear whether the NFL will reschedule the Bills game against the Bengals, which has major implications for determining first place in the AFC. The playoffs start on January 14.

The Chiefs (13-3) hold a half-game lead over Buffalo (12-3), with the Bills holding the tiebreaker after beating Kansas City this season. The Bengals (11-4) are currently the third seed and have also defeated the Chiefs.

Hamlin was injured in the first quarter when he was hit straight on the chest while making what appeared to be a routine tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin briefly stood up and straightened his face mask before sinking back.

Hamlin was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2021 draft from Pitt. He spent his rookie season limited to special team roles, taking over starting safety duty in Week 3 in place of veteran Micah Hyde, who is still sidelined with a neck injury.

Fans, team owners and players including Tom Brady and Russell Wilson made it donations to Hamlins Chasing Ms Foundationwhich had raised more than $7 million by Thursday morning.

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

APNFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

