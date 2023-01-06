Day 2 Talking Points, Steve Smith, Dean Elgar captaincy, Travis Head

Day two of the New Year’s Test against South Africa was all about Usman Khawaja, who continued his extraordinary love affair with the SCG on Thursday.

The Australian opener failed to shell out a classy 195 in the first innings to pile misery on the tired Proteas bowling attack, sending the hosts to an impressive 4-475 total.

The South Africans are already looking forward to their flight home. Only rain or a monumental batting performance from the Proteas can prevent Australia from gaining steam to a 3-0 whitewash.

These are the talking points from day two of the third test.

TRAVIS TECHNIQUE OF TURNING UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

Travis Head has had a remarkable summer, but all eyes will be on the southpaw when Australia travels to India next month.

The South Australians’ susceptibility to spin was striking on recent test tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in six strokes, falling victim to slow bowling five times and leaving for less than 25 at a time.

His Test batting average in the subcontinent is currently 21.30, the third lowest for a top-class Australian batsman in history. His most recent scores in Asia are 14, 36, 8, 23, 26, 11*, 6, 12 and 5.

At last year’s Warne-Muralitharan Trophy in Sri Lanka, Australia scored more runs from extras (26) than from Heads bat (23).

The New Year’s Test was meant to be an opportunity for the Australians to test their skills on a dry wicket that would somewhat replicate what they can expect on the subcontinent. The SCG was not the raging gymnast South Africa had hoped for on Thursday, but Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer started generating some spin in the afternoon session.

Harmer, who turns the ball away at left-handers, immediately got Head into trouble when he was brought on the attack just before the tea break.

The off-spinner caught the perimeter on his third throw, but came agonizingly short of first slip. Head looked significantly more comfortable facing Maharaj, who turned the Kookaburra into his pillows.

Australian greats Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist criticize Heads’ technique against spin, particularly his habit of taking a big stride and reaching for the ball.

That front cushion goes to the leg side, not the ball, Waugh noted.

What you don’t want to do as a batsman is take too big a step. It makes you sit lower, to begin with, so your hands are lower, your bats are lower, and your weight isn’t above the ball, you’re not getting your head in the right position.

Gilchrist continued: Travis Head is a big striker, he likes to feel the ball against the ball, which is why you push for the ball.

You just start looking for the ball. Not if your head isn’t in line with the ball. You don’t know if you can let that happen. You are just drawn to it. That is a big step forward.

Waugh replied, You don’t want to do that. You want to play it as late as possible, below your eyeline.

Head seemed unstoppable after the tea break, rocking on the back foot when Harmer fell short and cutting the spinners midway when they threw too much.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin poses a much bigger threat on India’s dusty roads next month.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Travis Head has had a remarkable summer, but all eyes will be on the southpaw when Australia heads to India. Source: AFP

CLEAR CALLS FROM PROTEAS SKIPPER

Dean Elgars’ captaincy has been tested all summer, but the South Africans’ leadership came under heavy scrutiny on Wednesday.

As Australia’s total rose to 500 on day two, Elgar’s desperation grew. He was accused of reactive field substitution, closing gaps with teammates when a boundary was scored instead of planning and anticipating where opportunities would come.

Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh said Elgar’s decision to put multiple players on the boundary rope for Head, who had just entered the crease, left him speechless.

Protea’s speedy Anrich Nortje, arguably South Africa’s best player on the tour, was ordered to bowl into the wind on Thursday morning, somewhat negating the impact of his extra pace.

Nortje has been bowling in it all day, which I find amazing as their fastest bowler works all day into the wind, Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

Elgar’s sporadic use of his spinners also raised eyebrows. South Africa bowled no spin for 10 overs in the first session, despite a complete lack of swing or seam for the quicks.

Keshav Maharaj eventually came on, despite Simon Harmer looking more dangerous on the first day.

Former Australian spinner Kerry OKeeffe wondered why Elgar was taking so long to spin with Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith unconcerned in the middle.

I would have Harmer now because there’s no seam or swing from (Marco) Jansen, so he’s basically just bowling 80 mph, looking for a corner, he said.

These are too easy runs. You have to make this pair work and put some pressure on them, and I’m not sure there’s enough in there for the fast people to do that.

Harmer did not come on the offensive until the 20th of the day. Australian legend Allan Border said he couldn’t understand why it took so long.

I think they definitely missed a trick today, he was out of attack for a long time, he said.

Former England bowler Isa Guha, meanwhile, said it was a real head-scratcher, with Harmer bowling just six overs in a given span of 67 over during Australia’s first innings.

Rain permitting, Elgar could return home as the first South African captain to whitewash in Australia since 2002. bad luck on the road.

It has been an unforgettable tour for many South Africans, but Elgar will be particularly desperate to complete this series.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Dean Elgars’ captaincy has been put to the test once again. Source: Getty Images

SMITH IS MISSING THE HAPPY HOUR

Has Steve Smith ever looked more disappointed after a Test century?

The 33-year-old brought up his 30th Test century on Wednesday afternoon, reaching the milestone of 190 deliveries, putting him ahead of Sir Donald Bradman on the all-time tally.

Smith achieved triple figures with a powerful shot from Nortje, turning on his toes and sending the Kookaburra flying towards the boundary.

But two deliveries later he was gone, returning a regulation catch to Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj. Smith had tried to shoot the tweaker through the middle of the wicket, but the ball caught and caught the leading edge.

It was a rather anticlimactic end to an entertaining knock from the New South Welshman, who hit 11 boundaries and two sixes in the first innings.

The Sydney crowd stood and applauded as Smith trudged back to the members’ stand, but the Australian vice-captain didn’t drink a bar of it. He looked distraught and shook his head repeatedly, presumably repeating the dismissal over and over in his mind.

I had just missed happy hour, Smith explained to reporters at stumps.

It was time to go play some shots, like Heady just did. It was time to have some fun.

I was actually about to practice a few things, possibly drastic and things like that with our upcoming Indian tour. I felt like it was an opportunity to do that against some good spinners.

That was the biggest disappointment, that I lost my concentration for a while. Wasn’t the ideal way to go out.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Skull delivers another classic zinger | 00:49

As he approached the boundary rope, Smith reluctantly removed his helmet and sheepishly raised his bat, but he was not satisfied. He knew there were a lot of runs on offer, and he’d squandered any chance to join Khawaja at the daddy 100 club.

Let’s face it, self-consumption is his strength, former test spinner OKeeffe said on Fox Cricket.

When he’s out there in his bubble, nothing affects him. He doesn’t let the bowler in his bubble, he doesn’t let the audience in his bubble. And when he walked away, he didn’t let the cheer from the ground affect his bubble.

He was disappointed. So instead of standing there for five minutes with bat raised, he shook his head, threw his helmet and gave them a token, thanks for that, but how do I chip it to Maharaj?

And that’s what made him a 30th century veteran for Australia. That ability to just lock himself into what he’s doing, which is hundreds.

Smith’s home summer was a mixed bag, with a double century against the West Indies in Perth followed by scores of 0, 35, 36 and 6 in Adelaide and Brisbane.

But the right-hander suddenly faces the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in ominous form.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Has Steve Smith ever looked more disappointed after a Test century? Source: Getty Images

HAVE BEEN CONSISTENCY: MAHARAJ’S FIGHT

Poor Keshav Maharaj.

It was a tough tour for the South African spinner, who failed to dig up a wicket in the first two Tests in Brisbane and Melbourne.

After throwing 402 pitches and conceding 247 runs this summer, Maharaj finally got his first wicket of the series on Thursday afternoon, removing Steve Smith for 104.

It was the fourth time he had dismissed Smith in the Test format.

Touring spinners rarely succeed in Australia. Over the past decade, every tweaker who has graced these shores has been slammed into every corner, with the possible exception of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin.

There are good wickets here in Australia. There is no denying that, Maharaj told reporters at stumps.

Obviously you don’t get as much spin as anywhere else in the world.

The only thing you can work with is the bounce.

It’s more about being consistent. I probably haven’t been consistent, if I’m being honest with myself, on this tour, and it’s something I really need to address going forward.

The weather in Sydney hasn’t helped Maharaj and Simon Harmer either, with rain not deteriorating the pitch as much as they had hoped.

The 32-year-old will be praying for the SCG deck to give a little more batting in the second innings if Australia needs to bat again.