Mixed doubles drama at the United Cup | ATP tour
The novelty of the rare mixed doubles combinations in the United Cup is what makes them so attractive. The banter and side-play between the ATP and WTA players was refreshing to see and hear.
Turns out the matches mean something too.
Look no further than Wednesday’s crucial city finals in Brisbane and Perth, where Poland and Greece needed their mixed doubles teams to break the 2-2 tie and help them progress to the United Cup semi-finals.
Of 18 mixed doubles encounters in United Cup group play, only one decided the game – when Alexandar Lazarov and Isabella Shinikova upset David Goffin and Elise Mertens to secure a 3–2 win for Bulgaria over Belgium. But with the elite teams advancing to the city finals, semi-finals and finally the final on Sunday, it was increasingly possible that a meaningful match would hinge on a mixed doubles result.
It happened when Hubert Hurkacz and world number 1 Iga Swiatek defeated Lorenzo Musetti and Camilla Rosatello 6-1, 6-2 to capture the city title for Poland. The atmosphere was sparkling. Later, it was the team of Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas that beat Borna Gojo and Petra Martic from Croatia in Perth to send Greece to the last four.
Perhaps with foresight, after Poland defeated Kazakhstan in group play, the first two questions in the post-match press conference were actually about mixed doubles. Swiatek and world number 10 Hurkacz won their match in straight sets, but all everyone wanted to talk about was Swiatek’s winner.
Was it the best shot she’s ever taken?
“I think it’s for the people to judge,” Swiatek said. “I tried it a few times in practice and it didn’t work, so even I’m surprised.”
Captain Agnieszka Radwanska quickly intervened: “You didn’t play mixed doubles in training, that’s why.”
Swiatek agreed: “That’s true, that’s true. I do not know. You have to ask people where the rankings are. Aga is a specialist in hotshots. I suppose you could get a ranking, right?
It turned out that Swiatek and Hurkacz were eventually able to work in mixed doubles practice time.
“It helped us a little bit to understand each other on the pitch,” said Hurkacz. “To work out some patterns and see how each of us responds to different positions. Yes, it was good.”
Swiatek added: “Mixed doubles play is [such a] different rhythm, and I actually didn’t play doubles all season last year, so I’m a little rusty. But with Hubi by my side it’s really helpful, and his game is so powerful that we can really put pressure on our opponents.”
Italy’s Berrettini, whose team continued despite the decisive mixed doubles defeat to Hurkacz and Swiatek, enjoyed the high stakes of the matchup.
“I think it’s cool how the mixed doubles decides everything. It’s something unique, something we probably needed in a way,” he said after Team Italy advanced to the semi-finals with the best record of the three losing City Finals teams .
“Personally, I have a lot of fun with these guys, with these girls. It’s something that doesn’t happen too often. We go out to dinner and stuff in the other tournaments, but not like this. I personally really like it.”
After playing the City Final, world No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States achieved even more wins in mixed doubles than in singles. She teamed with Taylor Fritz to defeat the Czech Republic and Frances Tiafoe to defeat Germany, both in identical 10-7 Match Tie-breaks. Pegula again teamed up with Fritz in a dead rubber to knock off their British opponents in the City Final.
USA @JLPegula and @Taylor_Fritz97 take the win against Team Czech, 2-6 6-3, 10-7! #UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/HWGaGv8kBk
— United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 30, 2022
Apparently Tiafoe was unaware that their victory could have had huge consequences if the United States had lost their City Final in Sydney to Great Britain.
“He didn’t even know,” Pegula told reporters, laughing. “I knew. It was very important. I kept trying to tell him. I’m not sure he understood the concept, but…”
Tiafoe said, “Jess has been with me since 8am this morning. “Every match counts. Every match counts.’ It is clear that I will always have fun there, do my thing. But I wanted to win. Especially playing with Jess – she turned me down to play like 30 times.
Croatian Tara Wurth is only 20 years old and is ranked number 190 among WTA Tour players in singles. And yet, playing with Borna Gojo in front of the biggest crowd of her young life, she helped contribute a point against Argentina.
“The first set was tough, but as the match progressed, Borna gave me great advice,” she said later. “He made me laugh. He was just supportive, and eventually I calmed down, I focused on tennis, not everything that’s happening.
Gojo added: “As I told her, she should enjoy. It’s a big stage, and that’s why we all play tennis, to play on these kind of stages. These are the best moments and winning is even more special.”
