Hattie wins platform, Stone publishes top-10 score in UT history on last day of UGA Diving Invite





ATHENS, Ga. Tennessee diving capped off a strong showing at the Georgia Diving Invitational with a win on the men’s platform and a top-10 score in program history. Tennessee diving capped off a strong showing at the Georgia Diving Invitational with a win on the men’s platform and a top-10 score in program history. Complete the sweep of the men’s events for the week, Bryan Hattie remained undefeated on the platform this season as he set the top score in the final at 414.80. In a battle for first place, he entered the final round with a lead of less than two points and needed a big score on his final dive to clinch victory. The junior from Victoria, British Columbia ran his Back 2 1/2 Somersault 1 1/2 Twist Pike for 78.40 points and emerged victorious. He recorded an effort of 437.10 during the prelims. “I’m very happy with Bryden’s performance,” Dive Coach Dave Parrington said. “He was an absolute model of consistency over the three days in the prelims/finals format for all three events. That’s the first time we’ve competed in that format since NCAAs. He won prelims and finals for every event, so that showed his consistency.Although he was consistent he still wasn’t super sharp so there is room for improvement.Today’s tower was an exciting game and it was good to see him go up and perform well on his last dive . I feel good about where he is right now.” Nick Stone put in a strong performance on the tower, setting a new personal best at 356.70 to finish third overall. The score moved him to 10th all-time in Tennessee’s record books. Jacob Resor came fifth behind a mark of 326.35, while Owen Redfearn placed 14th (256.25). “Nick had a great performance today,” said Parrington. “He is still learning to tower. He did well in the preliminaries to qualify for the finals as well. He got up and competed. I am very happy with his performance and the way he competes. Jacob was also a model of consistency all week long. He could have been a little sharper in today’s final but he reached the final in all three events which is quite grueling. I’m really happy with the way he’s coming. He’s getting a much more mature diver and competitor across the board. Owen was close to making the finals on all three boards, so he’s making good progress.” The Lady Vols finished the game with the 1 meter. Three divers advanced to the finals, with Grace Cables 270.35 ahead in ninth place. Ella Renner placed 10th behind a score of 268.40, while Tanesha Lucoe finished 12th (258.25). During preliminaries, Madison Reese posted a score of 236.65 to finish 19th, while Bailey Davenport (234.75) placed 20th. Emily Ann Wolfson posted a score of 224.10 to rank 25th, and Kara Holt rounded things off in 30th place thanks to a score of 216.90. “There was a deeper field on the women’s side, and it more or less replicates what we would see in zones and NCAAs,” Parrington said. “During the last three invites, we’ve competed well and had great preparation for the postseason. I’ve seen steady improvement in many areas. We need to refine things, but we’re improving. There are more areas that we’ve improved, and there are a lot of positives right now Grace had a personal best on the tower yesterday and Elle earned her zone scores on 10 feet and tower which takes a huge load off her shoulders she really went around the corner in the last few days Tanesha has really “Good job done. Maddie dived with a sore back so she didn’t join the tower yesterday. I was happy with the progress she and the others are making.” Follow Tennessee Swimming & Diving for the most up-to-date information on the program Twitter and Instagram and like usFacebook.

