Delhi cricket fires selectors after team innings loss to Saurashtra

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) senior selection committee, including former national selector Gagan Khoda, was sacked late on Thursday after the team’s humiliating innings and 214-run defeat to Saurashtra in three days.

The other two fired selectors are Mayank Sidhana and Anil Bhardwaj.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) fired the selectors a few hours after DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, in a letter to Apex Council members and the CAC, blamed the Khoda-led selection committee for their lack of commitment to Delhi cricket.

DDCA director Shyam Sharma confirmed that the selectors had been asked to go. “The selection committee has been dismissed by the CAC today,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

Four games, two points and a seventh place between 8 teams on the points table in Group B means Delhi may be relegated.

Things had turned ugly with infighting within the selection committee and also a strike. Chopping and changing the team and injuries have not helped. Questions have also been raised about how to deal with injuries and player fitness. Jaitley, who himself wanted to bring in out-of-state selectors like Rajasthan’s Khoda for the season, seems to have quickly lost his temper and shrugged off responsibility when things spiraled out of control.

“Despite giving free rein and full support, I must conclude that the selection committee has not done any good for the Delhi players in general and the Delhi team in particular. There is an absolute lack of planning for Delhi Cricket which is clear on the face of it more so in regards to the vision and future course as discussed and planned for the long term goals set by the management aiming to bring back the lost glory of Delhi cricket it’s a pity that the selection committee has shown little commitment to this, Jaitley wrote in his letter, which was viewed by The Indian Express.

Jaitley’s letter came a day after Mayank Sidana, a senior team and under-25 Delhi selector, staged a strike following an altercation with chairman of selectors Khoda and secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh.

Khoda blamed Sidana for the dissension among members of the selection committee.

I’ve never played in Delhi and I’m someone who has no agenda. But when I saw him (Sidana) using only one name repeatedly, it amused me and the rest of the people in the meeting. I don’t understand why he ran away, Khoda, a former national selector, told The Indian Express.

Former Delhi batsman and coach KP Bhaskar has blamed the policy of choosing selectors from outside Delhi and the lack of continuity in the playing XI for Delhi’s abysmal season.

How can you elect voters who know nothing about cricket in Delhi? I disagree with this theory of calling selectors from the outside. One has played his cricket for Rajasthan, the other has played for Punjab,” Bhaskar, who has played 95 first-class matches for Delhi and coached the team to the finals in the 2017-2018 season, told this newspaper.

Responding to Rohan Jaitley’s mail CAC chief, Nikhil Chopra has called the voters’ behavior shocking and suggested that the men’s selection committee be abolished immediately.

It’s shocking how the selection is discussed with the press by selectors, which is a big no-no in my opinion. Mr Gursharan Singh, member of CAC has been attending the selection committee meetings as our observer and informs me that the selection committee (Sr. Mens as of now) is operating in an absolutely unprofessional manner, Chopra, a former Indian player, wrote to Jaitley.

As of now, considering the interest in cricket in Delhi, we propose to immediately dissolve the Male Selection Committee. Until we can find a suitable replacement and conduct further investigation, CAC will monitor Sr. Man Responsible for the Selection Committee with input from the TEG.

Furthermore, the performance of the Ranji team is quite disappointing. We will appreciate the contribution of Sr. Preliminarily assess the Chief Coach and possibly propose appropriate measures there as well.

Short Scores: Delhi 133 and 227 in 63.5 overs (Ayush Badoni 40, Hrithik Shokeen 51; Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 5/91) lost to Saurashtra 574 for 8 decl in 147.2 overs