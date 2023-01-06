How Australian punters became mainstays in college football and the NFL

TCU punter Jordy Sandy (31) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, October 10. … [+] December 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

On Tuesday afternoon in Melbourne, Australia, Nathan Chapman and John Smith plan to get together and watch the College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU.

Australians are not normally known as big football fans, but Chapman and Smith are exceptions. They have good reason to be interested in the national title game taking place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a 19-hour time difference from Melbourne.

Georgia freshman punter Brett Thorson and TCU senior punter Jordy Sandy are both products of Prokick Australia, a program Chapman and Smith co-founded in 2007 to train Australians to become college footballers.

It will be extra interesting to see how that field fight plays out and to see who can turn the field around when needed, Chapman said in a phone interview this week. It should be great fun.

Thorson and Sandy are among about 75 punters on Division 1 rosters who got their start through Prokick. Chapman grew up outside Melbourne playing Australian Rules Football, a physical sport popular in the country that requires you to kick the ball while being defended. Chapman played professional Australian Rules Football for eight years before setting his sights on punting in the NFL.

Chapman signed as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers in March 2004, but he was released that August after appearing in two preseason games and scoring three runs. He later trained with the Cincinnati Bengals and attended a mini-camp with the Chicago Bears, but he never kicked in an NFL regular game.

Chapman then moved back to Australia where he met Smith, a native of the United Kingdom kicking for a professional football team near Melbourne. The two decided to form Prokick after realizing there were thousands of children playing Australian Rules Football who could adapt to punting in football.

In 2009, the first three Prokick-trained Australians signed scholarships with US colleges: Alex Dunnachie (Hawaii), Thomas Duyndam (Portland State) and Jordan Berry (Eastern Kentucky).

Since then dozens of Australians have made their way into major colleges, although the journey hasn’t been easy for Chapman and Smith as they didn’t grow up in the US and didn’t have too many contacts with college football coaches.

Still, Chapman credits two men in particular for helping him through the college football landscape early on and introducing him to college coaches: John Bonamego, a longtime coach who was the Packers special teams coordinator when Chapman played at Green Bay, and John Dorsey, a longtime NFL executive who knew Chapman during their time with the Packers.

They helped me a lot to connect with some coaches along the way, especially when I was just starting out, Chapman said. I am forever grateful for connecting with those two.

That’s not to say that Prokick was an overnight sensation. Chapman and Smith worked with players on their technique several times a week, training them for months and making recordings of their punts that they sent to college coaches, who had never seen the kickers in person and knew little about them.

It was very, very difficult to convince an American coach in a college to bring someone who is on the other side of the world that they haven’t seen yet, Chapman said. There was a lot of trust and a lot of calls and it often happened that coaches didn’t hire our players.

Over time, college coaches grew more confident that Prokick was a breeding ground for gamblers. In 2013, Prokick alum Tom Hornsey of Memphis became the first Australian to win the Ray Guy Award for the best gambler in the country. Since then, other Prokick alumni have won the same award: Tom Hackett of Utah in 2014 and 2015, Mitch Wishnowsky of Utah in 2016, Michael Dickson of Texas in 2017, Max Duffy of Kentucky in 2019, and Rutgers Adam Korsak in 2022.

Four former Prokick athletes are currently in the NFL: Wishnowsky (San Francisco 49ers), Dickson (Seattle Seahawks), Arryn Siposs (Philadelphia Eagles), and Cameron Johnson (Houston Texans). Berry, meanwhile, spent seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings from 2013 to 2021.

James Sackville, a Prokick alum who kicked SMU from 2016 to 2019, said Australians naturally punt because they’ve been playing Australian Rules Football since they were young kids.

When I was 3, I kicked the ball in the backyard with my dad, just like a 3-year-old throwing a baseball or a football with their dad or someone else in the backyard (in the US), Sackville said. It’s very natural for us to pick up the (punt) skill over an American kid.

Players in the Prokick program train three days a week on punting and four to five times a week in the gym doing cardio and strength and conditioning. The workouts often start at 5:30 or 6:30 in the morning. They pay a fee for working with Prokicks coaches and trainers and spend 9 to 18 months before going to the US to play in college.

We’re trying to replicate a college football program, Chapman said. We tried to get them used to what it’s like to be in college. That’s getting up early, getting your work done, and exercising. Our job is to prepare them so that they transition to college football or college life as easily as possible.

As the years have gone by, Prokick has brought into the program more people who they believe are capable of punting in college someday. But the method has remained the same: Chapman, Smith or someone else films the gamblers and sends the videos to college coaches, who then decide if it’s worth continuing. Most of the time, Prokick punters are offered scholarships without visiting the colleges or meeting the college coaches in person.

Sackville recalls that the Prokick coaches filmed a 4-minute raw video of him punting to show college coaches how to consistently kick the ball with ease.

We filmed me kicking a ball high and far, which every guy does, and sending it to coaches, said Sackville, the founder of the Athletes in Recruitment app that connects high school students with college coaches. It’s a fairly simple process. People think it’s really complicated. It’s not. If you have talent, they will find you.

He added: Australians have done a good job long enough in college football where the relationship and reputation capital are there. You just have to take Coach Chapmans and Coach Smith’s word for it as they clearly now have a track record of over 11, 12, 13 years.

Next week, Prokick will have another memorable moment when Thorson of Sandy becomes the second alum to win a national title, along with Johnson, who was the punter for Ohio State when the Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP title in January 2015.

Sandy and his friend and former paper mill employee, Tom Hutton, traveled two hours a day from their home near Victoria to train at Prokick. In 2019, they each earned scholarships, Hutton to Oklahoma State and Sandy to TCU, becoming two of the Big 12 Conferences top punters.

Thorson, meanwhile, grew up in Melbourne and arrived in Georgia in January 2022, shortly after the Bulldogs won the national title. He was considered the best punting opportunity in the recruiting class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite. Nine other Prokick alumni also placed in the top 15 of the recruiting rankings and signed scholarships with West Virginia, Boston College, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, USC, Boise State, Pitt , Florida International and Tennessee.

Now, far from the early days when Chapman and Smith had to develop relationships and prove their program was legit, college coaches often turn to Prokick when looking for gamblers.

We still get messages and calls out of the blue and a referral from someone who wants to get in touch, Chapman said. It’s always good to wake up to a text from a coach saying, ‘What do you have and can you tell us how it works? our program. We really enjoy that.