Women’s Tennis Opens Weinman Foundation Invitational





HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i women’s tennis team opened the 2023 season on Thursday with the high-octane Weinman Foundation Invitational at the UH Tennis Complex. Joining the three-day tournament are No. 12 California, No. 14 USC, No. 22 Iowa State and Washington State who finished No. 69 last year. Day 1 of the tournament started with doubles with the Rainbow Wahine winning three of their four matches. UHs Kaitlyn Ralar and Ana Vilcek defeated Cal’s Berta Passola and Makenna Thiel 6–3. The Hawaiian duo of Ann Kern and MadisonKim then defeated Washington State’s Fifa Kumhom and Yura Nakagawa by a break, 6-4. In the most competitive doubles match of the day, the ‘Bows’ Nikola Homolkova and Klara Novakova joined forces to defeat WSU’s Elyse Tse and Yang Lee in a hard-fought tiebreaker, 7-6 (5). In singles, both Hawai’i’s Kern and Vilcek were victorious, while Homolkova was knocked out in a three-set battle. Kern was solid, dispatching WSU’s Tiffany Phout in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0. Vilcek fought back after dropping the second set and then held off Cal’s Haley Giavara for a three-set win, 6–2, 2–6, 6–4. Homolkova’s match against Californian Berta Passola also went three sets and all three were decided by just one break. Homolkova rallied to take the second set, but Passola managed to take the win, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5. Day 2 of the Weinman Foundation Invitational kicks off at 9:00 AM HT at the UH Tennis Complex. Invitation from the Weinman Foundation Day 1 Results

Honolulu, Oahu (UH Tennis Complex)

January 5, 2023 Singles competition

Cabezas, Sofia (ISU) reports. Sloane Morra (USC) 6-3, 6-1

Superpitch Courage, A (ISU) def. McKenna Koenig (USC) 6-4, 6-3

Naklo, Thasaporn (ISU) def. Naomi Cheong (USC) 6-3, 6-4

Kajuru, Ange Oby (ISU) reports. Emma Charney (USC) 7-5, 6-3

Grace Piper (USC) reports. Kadleckova, Miska (ISU) 6-4, 6-2

Nathalie Rodiloso (USC) reports. Hello, Christine (ISU) 6-1, 6-0

Isabelle Lee (USC) reports. Kaitlyn Ralar (UH) 6-1, 6-3

Hanna Viller Moeller (CAL) def. Yura Nakagawa (WSU) 6-1, 6-1

Jessica Alsola (CAL) defeated. Maxine Murphy (WSU) 6-2, 6-2

Reports Eva Alvarez Sande (Washington State). MadisonKim (UH) 6-4, 6-0

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Haley Giavara (CAL) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

Berta Passola (CAL) defeated. Nikola Homolkova (UH) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5

Elyse Tse (WSU) defeated. Klara Novakova (UH) 6-2, 6-0

Makenna Thiel (CAL) defeated. FIFA Conference (WSU) 6-4, 6-2

Erin Richardson (CAL) reports. Alexis Merrill (UH) 6-2, 6-2

Yang Lee (WSU) reports. Rita Pinto (UH) 6-4, 6-1

Cami Brown (CAL) def. Stefania Mikhailova (WSU) 6-2, 6-1

Ann Kern (UH) def. Tiffany Phout (WSU) 6-2, 6-0 Doubles competition Kadleckova, Miska/Cabezas, Sofia (ISU) reports. McKenna Koenig/Gabrielle Lee (USC) 6-0

Naklo, Thasaporn/Supapitch Kuearum, A (ISU) def. Natalie Rodillosso/Sloane Morra (USC) 6-3

Kajuru, Ange Oby/Kezuka, Chie (ISU) def. Grace Piper/Naomi Cheong (USC) 6-2

Ann Kern / MadisonKim (UH) def. Fifa Kumhom/Yura Nakagawa (WSU) 6-4

Erin Richardson/Cami Brown (CAL) defeated. Stefaniia Mikhailova/Tiffany Phout (WSU) 7-6 (7-1)

Jessica Alsola/Katja Wiersholm (CAL) defeated. Maxine Murphy/Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) 6-2

Haley Giavara/Hanna Viller Moeller (CAL) defeated. Alexis Merrill / Rita Pinto (UH), 6-1

Nikola Homolkova / Klara Novakova (UH) def. Elyse Tse/Yang Lee (WSU) 7-6 (7-5)

Kaitlyn Ralar / Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Berta Passola/Makenna Thiel (CAL) 6-3 #HawaiiWTEN

