BCCI, PCB On Collision Course: Jay Shah announces Asian Cricket Council’s ‘calendar’, Najam Sethi calls it ‘unilateral’

The simmering tension between Indian and Pakistani cricket boards was palpable after PCB chief Najam Sethi played a sarcastic joke on BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for “unilaterally announcing” the Asian Cricket Council’s two-year calendar. On Thursday, Shah, in his capacity as ACC Chairman, announced the 2023 and 2024 itinerary on his Twitter handle with the major Asia Cup posted in September this year, though the detailed itinerary and host country have not yet been announced .

Pakistan is the original host of this year’s Asia Cup, but the BCCI is reluctant to play there due to political tensions between the two countries.

The then chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, had opposed the BCCI’s stance and had even threatened to boycott the 50-over World Cup in India.

Raja’s claim was that the decision to award Pakistan the hosting rights was made by ACC’s board of directors and that Shah cannot decide on moving the tournament.

However, Sethi, who was believed to be close to previous Indian high lords, was sharp in his response after Shah released the calendar in the morning.

“Thank you Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting the 2023-24 ACC structure and calendars, especially regarding the 2023 Asia Cup for which Pakistan is hosting the event. While you are at it, you might as well review the structure and presenting our PSL 2023 calendar! A quick response will be appreciated,” Sethi’s sarcasm-laden tweet was lost on no one.

Thank you @JayShah for one-sided presentation @ACCMedia1 structure and calendars 2023-24, especially regarding the Asia Cup 2023 for which he is the host of the event. While you’re at it, you might as well present the structure and calendar of our PSL 2023! A quick response is appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

The 2023 Asia Cup will be a six-team event, involving India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifying team.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asian Cup in the UAE after beating Pakistan in the final. The tournament was played in T20 format due to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

As India will host the ODI World Cup later this year and the focus of all participating teams is on the Over-50s format, the Asia Cup will be held in that format this year.

It is clear that India wants the tournament to be moved to UAE due to the existing complex socio-political scenario between cross-border countries, but Pakistan’s argument was that if Australia, England and New Zealand can come and play without fear of security, why would they organize an event in a neutral country.

BCCI Secretary and ACC President Jay Shah, when releasing the calendar for the next two years, said the schedule “shows our unparalleled efforts and passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers in several countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket.” A total of 145 ODI and T20I matches will be played during the two-year cycle (between 2023-2024) announced by ACC. There will be 75 games in 2023 and 70 games in 2024.

The Emerging (U23) Asia Cup is also back and will be held in July this year in the men’s over-50s format and will involve eight teams. The tournament will be held in December next year, but in T20 format.

This year’s Women’s Emerging Asia Cup in June will be an eight-team T20 affair.

Featured video of the day

Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as director of cricket : report